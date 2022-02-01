Unlike last year when states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu were given preference for infrastructure development and social schemes

Image: Shutterstock



All eyes were on what specific steps Nirmala Sitharaman would announce for the five states where elections commence this month onwards. Unlike the pre-Budget expectations of it being an election budget, no specific project or initiative favouring any of the five states—Uttar Pradesh (UP), Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa—was announced. However, multiple initiatives indirectly benefiting the voters have come into play.



The focus of the Budget is on economic revival. Issues relating to agriculture, unemployment, women, health and infrastructure are the key focus areas in the states heading to assembly elections beginning February 7.





