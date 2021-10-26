Byju Innovation Labs: Bridging the teacher-student gap with AI, ML

Serial entrepreneur Dev Roy, the chief innovations and learning officer of Byju’s, is leading the company’s innovation lab project

Illustration: Chaitanya Dinesh Surpur



With ambitions to become a multinational edtech company, Byju’s has ramped up efforts to develop innovations that will help children learn better as well as extend the reach of such tools to more users. The company has launched an innovations lab project, Byju’s Lab, led by serial entrepreneur Dev Roy, who is chief innovations and learning officer, and based in London.



At home, Chief Product Officer Ranjit Radhakrishnan is also helming multiple projects, one of which is to increase personalisation based on each student’s learning history. In recent years, the company has gone on a blitzkrieg of acquisitions (see table) to buy innovative edtech companies and expand its reach in markets such as America.



Early in his career, Roy was a derivatives trader. Later, he was an MD at Barclays and ran the bank’s credit operations in Europe. He returned to India and became an entrepreneur. He built dialysis clinics chain NephroLife Care before turning to his passion for applying technology to education, which he sees as the only way to “scale and attack the problems that are so large compared with the resources we have to address them”.





(This story appears in the 05 November, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)