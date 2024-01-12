What are Preference Shares? From advantages to risks, all you need to know





Features of preference shares

Dividend preference: As the name suggests, preference shares hold a unique "preference" or priority over common shareholders. Preference shareholders have the first claim on the company's profits. They receive a fixed dividend before common shareholders receive any dividends.

No voting rights: Unlike common shareholders, preference shareholders typically don't have voting rights at shareholder meetings. They rely on the board of directors to make decisions on their behalf.

Priority in liquidation: In the event of a company's liquidation, preference shareholders are entitled to receive their capital back before common shareholders. This prioritisation of returns makes them "preferred shareholders” in this scenario.

Redeemable or irredeemable: Some preference stocks are redeemable, meaning the company can repurchase them at a predetermined price, while others are irredeemable; the company cannot buy them back.





Types of preference shares

Cumulative preferred share

Non-cumulative preferred share

Participating preferred share

Convertible preferred share

Advantages of preference shares

Steady income: Preference stocks offer a predictable income stream through fixed dividends, making them attractive for income-focused investors.

Prioritised returns: In cases of financial distress or liquidation, preference shareholders enjoy a priority in receiving their capital back, offering a level of security.

Portfolio diversification: Adding preference stocks to your investment portfolio can diversify risk and help you achieve a balanced investment strategy.

Convertible potential: Convertible preference stocks provide the opportunity for capital appreciation if the company's common shares perform well.





Risks associated with preference shares

Interest rate risk: The fixed dividends on preference stocks can become less attractive in a rising interest rate environment, as other investments may offer higher yields.

Lack of voting rights: Preference shareholders do not have a say in the company's decisions, which can be a disadvantage if the company's management makes unfavourable choices.

Market performance: The performance of preference stocks can be influenced by market conditions, and their value may fluctuate accordingly.

Call risk: If you hold redeemable preference stocks, there's a risk that the company may choose to redeem them, potentially leaving you with fewer investment opportunities.

