'Freedom Tower' - the skyscraper symbolising New York's resilience

Freedom Tower (1 WTC) in Manhattan or One World Trade Center is the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere and the third-tallest building in the world.

Image: Shutterstock



It is the skyscraper that replaced the Twin Towers in New York's skyline.



Inaugurated in 2014, the One World Trade Center has become a symbol of resilience after the horror of 9/11.



Commonly referred to as the "Freedom Tower," it is America's tallest building at 1,776 feet (541 meters) and an emblem of the US economic capital.



From its conception, the tower had to testify to New York's durability—looking to the future despite the tragedy—according to one of its architects, Kenneth Lewis.





