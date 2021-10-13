Here are the top 10 coolest neighbourhoods in the world

Travelers are fine-tuning their search for an autumn weekend getaway destination or for the perfect spot for spending the year-end holidays away from home

Image: Shutterstock



After months of chomping at the bit as borders remained closed, Time Out magazine has published its ranking of the coolest neighborhoods on the planet. Exactly the push we need to get back on the road. Head to Nørrebro, in Copenhagen, Denmark, or find a taste of American style in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood.





"Delicious, fun and vibrant." These are the adjectives chosen by the Copenhagen tourism board to describe the Nørrebro district. At a time when travelers are fine-tuning their search for an autumn weekend getaway destination or for the perfect spot for spending the year-end holidays away from home, this corner of the Danish capital, characterized by its large student population, has just been crowned "the coolest neighborhood in the world" bymagazine. This referential guide for the best spots for going out compiled the list by getting the expert point of view of its 27,000 editors and contributors, who are already surveyed for the publication's annual index, on the neighborhoods where it's good to be, hang out, grab a drink and do things in a "community spirit."For this special edition, not only the atmosphere, but also the culinary, nightlife, artistic and cultural scenes have been evaluated and tested to compose this year's list. In Nørrebro, for example,invites travelers to discover new bakeries and wine bars specializing in natural wines.The top three in this ranking are all neighborhoods that are close to the LGBTQ+ community.Here are the top 10 coolest neighborhoods in the world according to Time Out:1. Nørrebro, Copenhagen2. Andersonville, Chicago3. Jongno 3-ga, Seoul4. Leith, Edinburgh5. Station District, Vilnius6. Chelsea, New York7. XI District, Budapest8. Ngor, Dakar9. Sai Kung, Hong Kong10. Richmond, Melbourne