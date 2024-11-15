From Australia's Advanced Navigations to Zed from Philippines, Asia-Pacific companies on Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch list

1. Advanced Navigation

Category: Space Technology

Year founded: 2012

CEO: Chris Shaw

Advanced Navigation was given a A$5.2 million ($3.5 million) grant by the Australian Space Agency last year for its Moon to Mars initiative, which supports space missions beyond the moon’s orbit. The 12-year-old firm specializes in AI-based robotics and navigation technologies in complex environments. For example, its fiber optic gyroscopes are used in robots for independent control and collision avoidance without human guidance. The company’s navigation system, the Boreas X90, can also help space exploration vehicles navigate new terrains. In 2022, it raised A$108 million in a series B funding round led by private equity giant KKR.

2. AI Medical Service

Category: Biotechnology & Healthcare

Year founded: 2017

CEO: Tomohiro Tada

Doctors can analyze gastrointestinal images taken by endoscopes and manage the images in the cloud with the diagnostic support services provided by Tokyo-based AI Medical Service. With offices in the U.S. and Singapore, it has inked research agreements with 100 medical institutions worldwide, and received regulatory approvals in Japan, Singapore and Brazil. AI Medical has raised ¥14.5 billion ($94 million) in mainly equity funding, with some self-financing and government subsidies. Investors include SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund 2, Incubate Fund and Globis Capital Partners.

3. Applecrumby

Category: E-commerce & Retail

Year Founded: 2012

CEO: Sean Tan

Cofounded by husband and wife Sean and Jesmine Tan, Applecrumby sells baby products, including chlorine-free diapers and wipes, with subscription packages for repeat orders. The company sells through TikTok Shop and Shopee and delivers to locations across Southeast Asia as well as mainland China. In March, it raised $4.2 million from VC firm 500 Global.

4. ArkEdge Space

Category: Space Technology

Year Founded: 2018

CEO: Fukuyo Takayoshi

ArkEdge Space develops nanosatellites weighing as little as three kilograms, operates ground stations and assists in arranging launch services. Its systems can be used for communications, remote sensing, imaging for disaster management and agriculture, and monitoring greenhouse-gas emissions. With two satellites successfully put into orbit, it has raised ¥2.7 billion ($18 million), including from Sparx Innovation for Future and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Capital. Last year, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry awarded it a grant of up to ¥3.5 billion to develop advanced remote-sensing satellites.

5. Bitsensing

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2018

CEO: Lee Jae-eun

Uses of Bitsensing’s imaging radar include enabling autonomous driving systems to navigate traffic and detecting accidents in the home. The startup has raised about $46 million, including a $25 million series B round in June 2024. Its backers include car parts maker HL Mando, Life Asset Management, South Korean city gas supplier Samchully’s SCL Investment and Woori Financial Capital.

1982 Ventures. That brought the four-year-old startup’s total funding to over $12 million.

6. Caring

Category: Biotechnology & Healthcare

Year Founded: 2019

CEO: Kim Tae-sung

In a country with a rapidly aging population, the elderly-care market is thriving. Seoul-based Caring operates a chain of 45 elderly-care centers across South Korea with plans to add seven more by the end of this year. Additionally, it has 10,000 caregivers on its roster that have been trained to provide in-home services and can also be sent to work in assisted-care facilities. Caring’s ancillary services include selling walking sticks and wheelchairs. The firm has raised $55 million in funding so far, making it the most-funded elderly-care startup in South Korea. It raised 40 billion won ($30 million) in a series B round in February from investors including Ark Impact, IMM Investment, Hyundai Investment Partners, Korea Development Bank and SV Investment.

7. Cellid

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2016

CEO: Satoshi Shiraga

Cellid develops and manufactures plastic and glass inserts with an immersive display for lightweight augmented-reality glasses. In May, the company was awarded top honors in the components sector by the Society for Information Display. With offices in Tokyo and Sunnyvale, California, Cellid has raised nearly $22 million in funding, including from Tokyo Electron’s VC arm, TEL Venture Capital, and Seiko- Epson’s VC unit Epson X Investment.

8. DealCart

Category: E-commerce & Retail

Year Founded: 2022

CEO: Haider Raza

Karachi-headquartered DealCart operates an online grocery site aimed at Pakistan’s growing middle class. Customers can order fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, detergents and other sundries. Small grocery stores can also sell on DealCart to tap its customer base. In July, the firm raised $3 million in a seed funding round co-led by Abu Dhabi-based Shorooq Partners and London-based Sturgeon Capital.

9. Ecomobi

Category: E-commerce & Retail

Year Founded: 2016

CEO: Thanh Truong

Ecomobi touts itself as a bridge between content creators and influencers and global brands, such as Adidas, Kiehl’s and L’Oréal, looking to expand their presence in Southeast Asia. After an initial consultation with Ecomobi, brands can use the platform’s marketing services as well as livestream sales and other events hosted by its influencers. Ecomobi is backed by Daiwa Corporate Investment, GS Retail, Mirae Asset Capital and VinaCapital Ventures.

10. EggLogics

Category: Biotechnology & Healthcare

Year Founded: 2018

CEO: Lee Tin-Lap

EggLogics helps doctors assess the quality of eggs for in vitro fertilization. Currently undergoing clinical trials, its products, including patented cell therapy EggBoost and AI-powered egg assessment platform EggCheck, are meant to enhance egg maturation, fertilization rates and egg quality. Nurtured by Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks’ Incu-Bio program, the startup was founded by Lee, a former associate professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s School of Biomedical Sciences.

11. Emerge Group

Category: Finance

Year Founded: 2020

Co-CEOs: Jamie Jermain, Jovan Pavlicevic

Fintech startup Emerge Group offers digital banking services to small businesses in New Zealand. Using Emerge’s app, companies can quickly open an account, get virtual debit cards for their employees, track expenses and integrate their finances with accounting software. Before Emerge, cofounders Jamie Jermain and Jovan Pavlicevic started a pocket money app called SquareOne to teach Kiwi kids about financial literacy.

12. enechain

Category: Manufacturing & Energy

Year Founded: 2019

CEO: Ryo Nozawa

Tokyo-based enechain is an energy exchange that operates a real-time online marketplace for suppliers and customers. The firm’s eSquare platform is used by 250 companies to hedge against price fluctuations in wholesale electricity and fuel. It also has its own payment support service, eClear. The company has raised ¥6.6 billion ($42 million) from investors including DCM Ventures, Soros Capital Management, JERA and Kansai Electric Power’s K4 Ventures.

13. ESQA Cosmetics

Category: E-commerce & Retail

Year Founded: 2016

CEO: Cindy Angelina

Childhood friends Cindy Angelina and Kezia Trihatmanto founded ESQA, which claims to be the first vegan cosmetics brand in Indonesia. ESQA now offers a wide range of cosmetics and skincare products that are sold online, as well as through retailers such as Sephora, Sociolla and Watsons. The beauty startup has expanded into Vietnam and Singapore, and is eyeing other Southeast Asian markets. It raised a $6 million series A round in 2022 led by Unilever Ventures and with the participation of East Ventures. ESQA says it became profitable after just two years of operations.

14. EV Motors Japan

Category: Manufacturing & Energy

Year Founded: 2019

CEO: Yuji Sato

The startup based in Kitakyushu city develops and manufactures electric buses and trucks, chargers and renewable energy storage systems. The company says its inverter technology extends battery life by as much as two charge cycles and reduces power consumption by 30%. It has raised ¥6.6 billion ($42 million) in funds to date, including a ¥1.6 billion series D round in March from the likes of Cosmo Energy Group and Incubate Fund.

15. FastLabel

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2020

CEO: Takeshi Suzuki

As AI is only as good as its annotated data, FastLabel helps AI developers label images for algorithms. With over 100 customers including Sony and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the company says it can slash costs for the labor-intensive annotation process by 70%. FastLabel has raised ¥1.9 billion ($12 million) in debt and equity funds to date, including from NTT Docomo Ventures and Sony Innovation Fund.

16. Goterra

Category: Agriculture

Year Founded: 2016

CEO: Olympia Yarger

Goterra uses insects to transform agricultural byproducts into protein and soil conditioner. Its black soldier fly protein can be used to feed poultry, fish and pets. It currently partners with supermarket chain Woolworths to process food waste generated by stores across Canberra and plans to expand to the U.S. and Singapore. In 2023, the startup raised a pre-series B funding round, on the back of an A$8 million ($5 million) series A funding in 2020 co-led by Tenacious Ventures and Australian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes’ Grok Ventures.

17. Gravel

Category: Construction & Logistics

Year Founded: 2019

Co-CEOs: Georgi Ferdwindra Putra, Fredy Yanto

Jakarta-based Gravel makes it easy to hire construction workers either on a daily basis or per project. The company also offers maintenance services and sells building materials. It says it has helped with 6,000 projects in 20 Indonesian provinces and some 1.7 million construction workers are listed on the platform. The company has raised a total of $14 million in funding from investors such as NEA and East Ventures.

18. Great Bay Bio

Category: Biotechnology & Healthcare

Year Founded: 2019

CEO: Michael Chen

To speed up the costly and time-consuming process of drug development, Great Bay Bio’s AI-powered software helps drug makers to quickly identify and modify suitable living cells for drug development. The company grows the cells at its 3,000-square-meter R&D center in Dongguan, southern China. Since it was spun off from Hong Kong-listed Uni-Bio Science Group in 2019, Great Bay Bio has raised over $30 million in funding, including a $15 million pre-series B round in 2022. Its investors include Hillhouse’s GL Ventures and Tiger Jade Capital, a private equity firm backed by Chinese billionaire Ye Xiaoping’s clinical research firm Tigermed.

19. Great Wrap

Category: Biotechnology & Healthcare

Year Founded: 2019

Co-CEOs: Julia Kay, Jordy Kay

Great Wrap produces compostable cling wrap for home use and pallet wrap for businesses. The company is backed by VC firm Giant Leap; W23, the venture capital arm of supermarket chain Woolworths; and the investment arm of global restaurant chain Grill’d. In 2022, Great Wrap raised A$24 million ($15 million) in a series A funding round that included A$11 million in equity and in May, it raised A$5 million in follow-up capital.

20. Hello Clever

Category: Finance

Year Founded: 2021

CEO: Caroline Tran

Aussie fintech Hello Clever’s user-friendly “buy-to-earn” model enables shoppers to receive instant cash back on their purchases from registered merchants through its app and payment gateway. It also provides real-time payment settlement to businesses in Australia with no chargeback. In 2022, it raised A$4.5 million ($3 million) in funding led by Vectr Fintech Partners. CEO Caroline Tran was an accountant at marketing firms IPG Mediabrands and WPP.

21. Hungry Hub

Category: E-commerce & Retail

Year Founded: 2014

CEO: Surasit Sachdev

Hungry Hub is an online restaurant booking platform that also lets users view discounts and pay for their meals in advance. Through Hungry Hub, users can search for restaurants by cuisine, location or the type of occasion they’re celebrating. In 2022, Hungry Hub raised an undisclosed amount from Orzon Ventures, a VC firm jointly founded by Thai gas giant OR and 500 Global, in a series A funding round.

22. iFarmer

Category: Agriculture

Year Founded: 2019

CEO: Fahad Ifaz

Agritech startup iFarmer connects Bangladesh’s small farmers with wholesalers, offers advisory services and supplies agricultural inputs such as seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and feed. The startup’s app Sofol has been downloaded over 10,000 times on the Google Play store. In 2022, it raised $2.1 million in a funding round led by IDLC Ventures, with participation by Millville Opportunities.

23. iMotorbike

Category: E-commerce & Retail

Year Founded: 2016

CEO: Gil Carmo

Kuala Lumpur-based iMotorbike is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used motorcycles, which promises reliability with 170-point inspections and easy returns. It operates in Malaysia and Vietnam. The company raised $2.6 million in June 2023 in a series A funding round led by Gobi Partners and Shanghai-based Ondine Capital. Other investors included Malaysia’s state-run Penjana Kapital, Seedstars and U.S.-based Goodwater Capital.

24. isBIM

Category: Construction & Logistics

Year Founded: 2010

CEO: Elvis Li

IsBIM offers software to the construction industry including design, planning and project management, with offices in Hong Kong, Malaysia and mainland China. The company’s flagship AI product, Jarvis, can assist real-time construction site monitoring and security surveillance. Spun off from Hong Kong-listed C Cheng Holdings, isBIM raised nearly $6 million in October from backers including the startup investment arm of Hong Kong’s MTR Corp. and Gobi Partners GBA.

25. JigSpace

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2016

CEO: Zac Duff

With Jigspace’s augmented reality (AR) software, users can create their own 3D presentations, called “Jigs,” and share them online. JigSpace’s presentations are also compatible with AR headsets such as the Apple Vision Pro Headquartered in Melbourne, JigSpace offers free and paid subscription plans for individuals and businesses. In July, it announced a A$13 million ($8.7 million) funding round led by Breakthrough Victoria, an Australian state government-backed fund.

26. KiwiFibre

Category: Manufacturing & Energy

Year Founded: 2020

CEO: Benjamin Scales

KiwiFibre develops composite materials using fibers from the harakeke plant, which is indigenous to New Zealand. The company says it’s a sustainable alternative to carbon fiber and fiberglass for sporting goods and industrial applications. Cofounded by two graduates of the University of Canterbury, KiwiFibre was an incubatee of the school’s summer startup program in 2021. Last May, it raised NZ$1.5 million ($900,000) in a pre-seed funding round led by Icehouse Ventures.

27. Lista

Category: Finance

Year Founded: 2021

CEO: Aaron Villegas

Lista offers an app that helps individuals and small businesses in the Philippines manage their finances. Its analytics tool tracks spending habits and cash flow, and users are alerted to upcoming bills. Lista has raised over $5 million in funding and says its app has been downloaded more than 2.5 million times. It gets 75% of its revenue from selling credit scores to consumers while the rest comes from referral fees from financial institutions.

28. Little Joy

Category: E-commerce & Retail

Year Founded: 2021

CEO: Clara Carina Lukito

Founded by Clara Carina Lukito and Claudia Sastra (Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 listers), the company sells supplements to low- and middle-income families that can be mixed with food to add nutrients. Little Joy also offers products for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. The company, which aspires to reduce malnutrition among Indonesian children, raised a series A funding round last year from investors Prasetia Dwidharma, Atlas Global Kapital and others.

29. LiveIn

Category: Food & Hospitality

Year Founded: 2015

CEO: Keek Wen Khai

Catering to young professionals in search of affordable housing in Southeast Asia, LiveIn works with landlords to help them manage rooms in their properties in Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia. Operating on a revenue-sharing model, the Kuala Lumpur-headquartered startup raised $8.3 million in a pre-series B funding round last December led by Wavemaker Partners and InterVest, with participation by Malaysia Debt Ventures, Jungle Ventures and CAC Capital. In June, Korea Investment Partners invested an additional $2.6 million.

30. M Village

Category: Food & Hospitality

Year Founded: 2020

CEO: Nguyen Hai Ninh

M Village operates more than 30 properties with serviced apartments and rooms across Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. Founded during the Covid-19 pandemic, M Village’s accommodations cater mainly to millennial locals in Vietnam seeking a high-end experience at an affordable price. Most guests stay a month or longer. In July, M Village raised a $10 million series B funding round led by travel services platform Trip.com. M Village’s backers also include Simple Tech Investment, Japanese investment fund Genesia Ventures and Access Ventures.

31. McEasy

Category: Construction & Logistics

Year Founded: 2017

CEO: Raymond Sutjiono

McEasy helps companies monitor their transportation fleets with software and other tools like cameras, GPS and sensors. Customers include state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina and Jakarta-based logistics company JNE. In June, McEasy raised series A+ funding led by Granite Asia, following an earlier $6.5 million round led by East Ventures in 2022, bringing its total series A funding to $11 million.

32. Mine.is

Category: E-commerce & Retail

Year Founded: 2022

CEO: Kim Hye-sung

Based in label-obsessed South Korea, Mine.is operates secondhand clothing marketplace Charan, where thrifty shoppers can purchase brand-name clothes from Polo Ralph Lauren to Sandro for a fraction of the original price. Mine.is raised a total of 15.4 billion won ($11 million) in funding so far, including a 10-billion-won series A in April from Altos Ventures, SBVA (formerly SoftBank Ventures Asia), Hashed and Delivery Hero Ventures.

33. Mober

Category: Construction & Logistics

Year Founded: 2015

CEO: Dennis Ng

With its fleet of electric vehicles, Mober helps businesses to meet their sustainability goals in last-mile delivery. The startup aims to have a fleet of 238 electric trucks by early 2025, up from its current 60. Customers include Swedish furniture giant IKEA, global logistics firm Kuehne+Nagel and Philippine foods producer Monde Nissin. Singapore-based Clime Capital invested $6 million in June for the fleet expansion and a 3,000-square-meter charging facility in Pasay City.

34. Morus

Category: Agriculture

Year Founded: 2021

CEO: Ryo Sato

After working at a trading outfit and then at a VC firm, Ryo Sato cofounded Morus with Kunihiro Shiomi to develop environmentally sustainable silkworm protein powder to be used in food, feedstock and cosmetics. Last year, investors, including SMBC Venture Capital, DG Daiwa Ventures and ANRI, put in ¥200 million ($1.3 million) in a preseries A round, bringing the total funds raised to date to ¥250 million.

35. NayaPay

Category: Finance

Year Founded: 2016

CEO: Danish Ali Lakhani

Fintech startup NayaPay operates a payments processing platform in Pakistan, aiming to help digitalize transactions between consumers and businesses. NayaPay’s app supports an e-wallet, virtual debit card and online payments. For businesses, NayaPay also offers point-of-sale devices that can be installed in stores. The fintech startup raised $13 million in a 2022 seed funding round led by Zayn Capital, MSA Novo and Graph Ventures.

36. Neubility

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2017

CEO: Andrew Lee

Neubility’s camera-fitted robots are used for deliveries and security patrols, among other applications. Its customers include food delivery firm Yogiyo and EQT-backed security monitoring company SK Shieldus. Neubility relies on autonomous driving technology and its own software instead of expensive lidar technology. The company raised more than $26 million in funding from investors including Samsung Venture Investment, Kakao Investment, Lotte Ventures, SK Telecom, Hyundai-backed self-driving mobility company 42dot and car parts maker HL Mando.

37. Ookuma Diamond Device

Category: Manufacturing & Energy

Year Founded: 2022

CEO: Naohisa Hoshikawa

Sapporo-based Ookuma Diamond Device says it has successfully prototyped a diamond semiconductor and will begin constructing a factory at the end of 2024 to expedite its commercialization. These chips, which can handle high temperatures and elevated levels of radiation—such as in space and nuclear plants—are much more efficient than conventional siliconbased chips that rely on cooling systems. To date, Ookuma has raised ¥1.9 billion ($12 million) in funding, including from Coral Capital and Globis Capital Partners.

38. Paper.id

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2017

CEO: Yosia Sugialam

Jakarta-based Paper.id helps businesses automate their invoicing and payment processes. It is targeting Indonesia’s small and midsized enterprises and claims to have over 600,000 companies as customers. In June, Paper.id. raised a $12 million series B round led by Australian VC firm Square Peg, bringing total funding to over $30 million.

39. Paywatch

Category: Finance

Year Founded: 2020

Co-CEOs: Richard Kim, Alex Kim

Paywatch offers employees early access to their wages in Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and Hong Kong. Using its app, employees can view their earnings based on their working hours and withdraw money in real time. It also provides employers with HR tools to track employee hours and assign tasks. In June, Paywatch raised a $30 million series A funding round led by VC firm Third Prime, comprising $14 million in equity and $16 million in loans.

40. PopChill

Category: E-commerce & Retail

Year Founded: 2021

CEO: Andy (Chiachi) Kuo

PopChill is a marketplace for secondhand luxury goods. Products are only delivered to buyers after verifying authenticity and a quality inspection. So far, the company has raised $6.2 million in funding and its investors include Acorn Pacific Ventures, Top Taiwan Venture Capital and 500 Global. PopChill plans to use the money to extend its market reach in Hong Kong and expand into Singapore later this year.

41. Proglix

Category: Construction & Logistics

Year Founded: 2022

CEO: Wynn Nathaniel Wijaya

Proglix helps small Indonesian companies procure raw and finished metal materials for construction and other industries. Proglix doesn’t require a minimum order and offers competitive pricing and payment plans. The company was the only Indonesian startup selected for the Y Combinator winter batch in 2023 and managed to raise $1.4 million in seed funding in 2023 from the likes of 500 Global, Number Capital and Magic Fund.

42. Relevance AI

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2020

Co-CEOs: Daniel Vassilev, Jacky Koh

Sydney-based Relevance AI is a platform that lets companies automate tasks and workflows without coding. Using templates, they can build AI tools that create email responses and handle data analytics, among other applications. Relevance AI says about 40,000 businesses have tried its products so far. Last December, it raised A$15 million ($10 million) in series A funding from investors including King River Capital and Peak XV Partners.

43. Roojai

Category: Finance

Year Founded: 2016

CEO: Nicolas Faquet

Headquartered in the Thai port city of Laem Chabang, home to several auto companies, Roojai offers car, health and other insurance products in Thailand and Indonesia. Policyholders can use Roojai’s mobile app to file accident reports and call for roadside assistance. Roojai raised a total of $69 million in funding including $42 million in a series B round in 2023 led by German insurance giant HDI International, with participation from the World Bank group’s International Finance Corp. With the fresh capital, Roojai acquired the Thai division of Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li’s FWD General Insurance.

44. Rukita

Category: Food & Hospitality

Year Founded: 2019

CEO: Sabrina Soewatdy

Property management startup Rukita offers affordable rental options, from co-living spaces to serviced apartments, and also helps landlords manage their properties. Rukita claims to be profitable and manages over 1.4 million rooms in major cities across Indonesia. In March, the startup raised $15 million in series B funding from investors including Peak XV’s Surge, Golden Gate Ventures, MPower Partners, BNI Ventures, Openspace Ventures and basketball star Jeremy Lin.

45. Selex Motors

Category: Manufacturing & Energy

Year Founded: 2018

CEO: Nguyen Nguyen

Selex Motors makes and sells electric scooters in Vietnam and operates a network of battery-swapping stations, where a drained battery can be changed for a charged one. Its flagship scooter line, Selex Camel, can reach 80 kilometers an hour. In April 2023, Selex Motors raised $3 million in a convertible note from investors including ADB Ventures, energy giant Schneider Electric’s fund Energy Access Asia, Sopoong Ventures and Touchstone Partners.

46. Simplus

Category: E-commerce & Retail

Year Founded: 2021

CEO: Jack Zhang

Simplus sells small home appliances such as toasters, hair dryers and air fryers to customers across Southeast Asia on e-commerce platforms including TikTok Shop, Shopee and Lazada. Backed by Jakarta-based AC Ventures, the Bangkok-based startup announced that it turned profitable in 2023. Simplus cofounder Jack Zhang was previously CEO of Lazada Thailand. The company is backed by AC Ventures.

47. Swap Energi Indonesia

Category: Manufacturing & Energy

Year Founded: 2019

CEO: Irwan Tjahaja

Jakarta-based Swap Energi is building a charging infrastructure for the country’s electric motorcycles. With its app, customers can quickly locate battery-swapping stations at over 1,500 locations across Indonesia. Early this year, the company raised $22 million in a series A round led by Qiming Venture Partners, following a $7.2 million pre-series A funding in April 2023 and an undisclosed seed funding in 2022.

48. Techtaka

Category: E-commerce & Retail

Year Founded: 2020

CEO: Yang Soo-young

Techtaka operates a software platform called Argo that handles logistics for online sellers. Argo uses AI to analyze shipment patterns to help vendors forecast whether they will have enough stock to fulfill orders. Techtaka raised $18 million in funding so far, including $9.5 million in series B from Altos Ventures in February. CEO Yang Soo-young was the principal software engineer at Coupang and a software engineer at Amazon in Seattle.

49. TeraWatt Technology

Category: Manufacturing & Energy

Year Founded: 2019

CEO: Ken Ogata

With a Ph.D in material science from Cambridge University, Ken Ogata cofounded TeraWatt Technology to make rechargeable, lightweight lithium-ion battery cells at a lower cost and with higher power density for electric vehicles, bikes, industrial drones and agricultural equipment. The company, which plans to start production in early 2026, has raised funding including from Temasek, Khosla Ventures, Jafco, Coral Capital and Japanese air conditioning giant Daikin.

50. Tiger New Energy

Category: Manufacturing & Energy

Year Founded: 2022

CEO: Nicole Mao

Tiger New Energy operates a network of over 100 battery-swapping stations for electric vehicles in Bangladesh. It describes its business model as “battery as a service” and its batteries can be used on electric three-wheelers, cars and other vehicles. In June, it raised $1 million from ADB Ventures on the back of a $2.5 million seed round in 2023 led by Wavemaker Partners.

51. Travel Wallet

Category: Finance

Year Founded: 2017

CEO: Kim Hyung-woo

Travel Wallet is a fintech startup that offers a prepaid travel card in partnership with Visa. TravelPay offers users a competitive exchange rate for spending in more than 40 currencies. Founded by CEO Kim Hyung-woo, a former foreign-exchange trader, Travel Wallet raised 72 billion won ($53 million) in funding, including a $10 million round in June led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Previous backers include Bass Investment and Dunamu & Partners.

52. Vuihoc

Category: Education & Recruitment

Year Founded: 2019

CEO: Lam Do Ngoc

Edtech startup Vuihoc offers online lessons and learning materials in mathematics, English and science, including one-on-one tutoring and small group sessions. In July 2023, the company raised $6 million in a series A funding round led by TNB Aura, with participation by TKG Taekwang, IBK-STIC, Do Ventures, BAce Capital and Vulpes Ventures. The startup’s name is a combination of two Vietnamese words: vui, which means happy, and hoc, which means learn.

53. Waddle

Category: E-commerce & Retail

Year Founded: 2019

CEO: Jihyuk Park

Waddle is developing a shopping assistant called Gentoo for e-commerce platforms. The conversational assistant—which is powered by multiple large language models, including OpenAI’s GPT—can recommend products from user prompts. Waddle is hoping its assistants can be used by other industries such as insurance. In June, it raised 2 billion won ($1.5 million) in pre-series A funding from Kakao Ventures, Fast Ventures and BonAngels Venture Partners.

54. WATI

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2020

CEO: Ken Yeung

Headquartered in Hong Kong but operating mainly in Malaysia and Indonesia, WATI helps businesses better engage with their customers through WhatsApp. WATI, which stands for WhatsApp Team Inbox, offers customer relationship management tools built on WhatsApp’s business platform, including shared inboxes. In 2022, WATI raised a $23 million series B funding round led by Tiger Global, with participation by Sequoia Capital India & Southeast Asia (now known as Peak XV), DST Global Partners and e-commerce giant Shopify.

55. Zed

Category: Finance

Year Founded: 2020

CEO: Danielle Cojuangco Abraham

This year Zed became the first neobank in the Philippines to offer a credit card after securing a license from the central bank. Zed says instead of charging interest or annual fees, it will collect a share of network fees that merchants pay with each purchase. In March, the startup raised $6 million in seed funding led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures.