From Bebest Automotive Electronics to Yuan Planet, Chinese companies on Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch list

1. Bebest Automotive Electronics

Category: Manufacturing & Energy

Year Founded: 2021

CEO: Liu Xiaohui

Founded by a team of scientists from China’s Tsinghua University, Shanghai-based Bebest Automotive Electronics makes smart chassis braking, steering and suspension systems for vehicles to respond faster to road conditions. Bebest, which says it aims to compete with German manufacturing giant Bosch, has raised more than $50 million in funding from investors including Nio Capital, HongShan (formerly known as Sequoia China) and Meridian Capital.

2. Epigenic Therapeutics

Category: Biotechnology & Healthcare

Year Founded: 2021

CEO: Bob Zhang

Epigenic Therapeutics is developing drugs based on its own gene-editing technologies using AI algorithms. The Shanghai-based company is targeting chronic and other diseases, including Hepatitis B. It’s raised more than $50 million in funding from investors including Qiming Venture Partners and OrbiMed. In July, it started clinical trials in China for a drug to treat high cholesterol.

3. FancyTech

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2019

CEO: William Li

FancyTech offers tools to e-commerce vendors and fashion brands to make marketing videos. After a user uploads product images, the company says its AI platform generates video clips within minutes. Backed by investors including DCM Ventures, GSR Ventures and Unity Asset Management, FancyTech says it has worked with more than 700 brands from luxury to sportswear. In May 2024, it won the grand prize at the 8th LVMH Innovation Award.

4. GalaXea AI

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2023

CEO: Gao Jiyang

Founded by a team including a Tsinghua University assistant professor and a former R&D director for Beijing-based autonomous-driving company Momenta, GalaXea is developing humanoid robots. Its AI technology allows the robots to navigate complex environments and complete tasks such as ferrying goods around industrial parks or working on assembly lines. GalaXea is backed by investors including GSR Ventures, IDG Capital and Chinese search giant Baidu.

5. MoleculeMind

Category: Biotechnology & Healthcare

Year Founded: 2022

CEO: Xu Jinbo

Founded by computer scientist Xu Jinbo, who teaches at both the University of Chicago and China’s Tsinghua University, MoleculeMind has developed technologies to analyze the structure of proteins, which could potentially help scientists tweak existing proteins or make new ones to develop materials for manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. MoleculeMind has raised funding from investors including HongShan (formerly known as Sequoia China), Cathay Biotech and the venture capital arm of Chinese search giant Baidu.

6. PhiGent Robotics

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2021

CEO: Shan Yi

PhiGent Robotics says it makes a less expensive vision system for autonomous driving. Its binocular vision-based cameras—hardware that simulates how human eyes work—use software and stereo vision sensors that are cheaper than lidar sensors. It claims major automakers as customers. The company is backed by investors including INCE Capital and Chinese chip maker Horizon Robotics, which have invested a total of $95 million.

7. Sirius Therapeutics

Category: Biotechnology & Healthcare

Year Founded: 2021

CEO: Ji Qunsheng

Sirius Therapeutics is developing new medicines based on RNAi therapies, which alter RNA in a cell, rendering it harmless. The company has started clinical trials in Australia and China of drugs to treat blood clotting and cardiovascular disorders. The startup has raised close to $100 million in funding from investors including Hankang Capital and OrbiMed. It has offices and research centers in both China and the U.S.

8. SuperPanther Power Technology

Category: Manufacturing & Energy

Year Founded: 2022

CEO: Liu Chao

As China continues to promote electric vehicles, SuperPanther Power Technology has found its niche: making electric heavy-duty trucks. Thanks to advances in battery technologies, its trucks, called Black Diamond and launched in April, can go up to 500 kilometers on a single charge and reach a speed of 80 kilometers per hour in 24 seconds while carrying 49 tons of goods, according to the company. Jiangsu-based SuperPanther is backed by investors including DT Capital Partners, HongShan (formerly known as Sequoia China) and Shunwei Capital. Its trucks are already on the road in Yulin, helping to transport coal from warehouses to local power plants.

9. Udeer AI

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2020

CEO: Chen Junbo

With offices in both China and Singapore, Udeer AI has developed the Master 2000, a small robot that can be installed on top of forklifts, logistics vehicles and street sweepers to help them automatically navigate their route. Since its launch in early 2023, the plug-andplay robot has helped Udeer AI attract investors such as Sinovation Ventures and the venture capital arm of Chinese search giant Baidu.

10. Yuan Planet

Category: Manufacturing & Energy

Year Founded: 2019

CEO: Li Yang

Yuan Planet is in the car-recycling business. It dismantles used cars and resells parts such as motors and dashboards. The company does most of its business in China but also has a facility in Malaysia that dismantles cars from Europe and the U.S. In late 2023, the company raised series B funding from investors including Gobi Partners and Nio Capital.