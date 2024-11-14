Tech5: Prosus said to consider 2025 listing of PayU, AMD to axe 4% of its workforce, and more

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
The listing could happen at a valuation in the range of $5 billion to $7 billion, according to the report, citing Prosus’s group chief investment officer Ervin Tu.
UBS recently raised PayU's valuation to $4.2 billion from $3.7 billion, citing stronger trading multiples in the global payments industry, according to TechCrunch. Prosus, part of South Africa’s Naspers, is listed in Amsterdam and widely seen as one of the world’s biggest long-term technology investors.
Prosus is best known for the blockbuster success of its investment in China’s Tencent. Swiggy ended its first day on the stock exchanges in Mumbai 17 percent higher. “It’s our goal to find the next Tencent, it’s not easy but we think we are making progress,” Prosus CIO Tu told Bloomberg in an interview on November 13.
SoftBank is also planning to use Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell chips for another supercomputing project, the companies announced during the event. Son, who sat down with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for a fireside chat at the event, is increasingly focused on AI, expanding his conglomerate's exposure through investments in OpenAI and chip startup Graphcore, Reuters noted.
During the event, Son and Huang shared a light-hearted moment, recalling a past offer where Son had proposed lending money for Huang to buy all of Nvidia. The partnership with Nvidia also includes a pilot network for 5G and AI services, Softbank said in a press release.
AI is seen as a major growth area for AMD, which is the second-largest producer of GPUs, trailing Nvidia. Despite offering AI accelerators like the MI300X, AMD lags Nvidia, which dominates the AI chip space with an 80 percent market share. AMD forecasts $5 billion in AI chip sales for 2024. In comparison Nvidia is set to generate $125.9 billion in revenue this year. AMD’s gaming business, once a key driver, is also struggling, with a projected 59 percent decline in 2024 revenue from gaming GPUs.
The exercise focused on emerging space technologies, situational awareness, and space security, with discussions on protecting critical assets and navigating the increasingly contested space environment. Experts from government, military, science, and academia participated in scenario-based sessions, addressing challenges in space defence operations, safety, and international laws.
The event strengthened tri-service integration, refined operational strategies, and outlined a roadmap for advancing India's space capabilities in line with national security objectives.
The three core themes were: Democratising insurance and investment advisory, empowering customers to leverage their digital footprints for broader financial access, and creating risk management solutions to tackle digital fraud.
The AA framework enables real-time, consent-based access to customer financial data, already touching 8 percent of India’s population. The winning teams, selected by 12 industry experts, will present their solutions at SamvAAd on November 19.
As of October, the Account Aggregator ecosystem had 168 FIPs (Financial Information Providers) from banking, insurance, investment, pension and tax, and 522 FIUs (Financial Information Users).