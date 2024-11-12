From Aliena to Tazapay, Singapore companies on Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch list

1. Aliena



Country: Singapore

Category: Space Technology

Year founded: 2018

CEO: Mark Lim Jian Wei

Aliena’s flagship engine, called Music (which stands for Multi-Stage Ignition Compact), provides electric propulsion that enables small satellites to operate in very low earth orbits—those at approximately 250 and 350 kilometers in altitude. In March, Aliena raised $5.6 million in a series A funding round led by Wavemaker Partners to expand its existing jet-propulsion test facilities in Singapore and accelerate the global deployment of its engines.

2. Bluesheets

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2020

CEO: Christian Schneider

Bluesheets develops AI-powered data entry and management tools that companies use to process financial data. It targets the accounting, insurance, banking and logistics industries. In January, the startup raised $6.5 million in a series A funding round led by Illuminate Financial, with participation by Insignia Ventures Partners, Antler Elevate—the emerging growth fund of VC firm Antler—and 1982 Ventures. That brought the four-year-old startup’s total funding to over $12 million.

3. Botsync

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2017

CEO: Rahul Nambiar

Botsync builds mobile robots for use in factories and warehouses to move pallets, shelves and trolleys. The management software is a no-code platform, which allows users to drag-and-drop functions to customize the robots to fit with existing operations. In June, Botsync raised $5.2 million in a series A ROUNDled by Betatron Venture Group and Capital 2B, bringing its total funding to over $8 million.

4. ecoSPIRITS

Category: Manufacturing & Energy

Year Founded: 2020

CEO: Paul Gabie

To reduce waste from single-use glass bottles, ecoSpirits offers restaurants, bars, hotels and beverage brands its 4.5-liter ecoTOTE container—roughly equivalent to six bottles—that can be cleaned, sanitized and refilled after use. The startup says brands across 28 countries are using its containers, including Absolut Vodka, Havana Club and Smirnoff. The firm raised $10 million in series A funding in 2023 led by New York-based Closed Loop Partners with participation by Proterra Asia, Pavilion Capital, Convivialité Ventures and returning investor Wavemaker Partners.

5. Fluid

Category: Finance

Year Founded: 2023

CEO: Trasy Lou Walsh

Applying a “buy now, pay later” model to B2B commerce, Fluid offers flexible payment options for companies to pay their suppliers. Using the Singapore-based payments startup’s platform, businesses can apply for credit lines and track invoices and payments. In February, Fluid raised $5.2 million in a series A funding led by Insignia Ventures Partners, bringing the one-year-old startup’s total funding to $7 million.

6. Graas

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2022

CEO: Prem Bhatia

Singapore-based startup Graas—the name is short for “growth as a service”—uses predictive AI to assist e-commerce businesses. Through Graas’ online platform, users can track order volumes and access data-generated insights related to marketing and inventory management. Founded in 2022, Graas raised $40 million in a series A funding round that year, which it used to acquire Shoptimize, an Indian data specialist, and SELLinALL, an e-commerce startup in Singapore.

7. HitPay

Category: Finance

Year Founded: 2016

CEO: Aditya Haripurkar

HitPay offers easy payment solutions for online and brick-and-mortar businesses. Through HitPay’s software tools, companies can accept credit card and e-wallet payments, and offer “buy now, pay later” packages. The Singapore-based startup has expanded into other countries including Malaysia and Thailand. In May 2022, the Y Combinator alum raised $15.8 million in series A funding led by Tiger Global, with participation by returning investors Global Founders Capital and HOF Capital.

Also read: From Accacia to Virohan, Indian companies on Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch list

8. Jenfi

Category: Finance

Year Founded: 2019

CEO: Jeffrey Liu

Jenfi offers flexible financing for online businesses across Southeast Asia such as e-commerce operators. Under its “growth capital as a service” model, Jenfi disburses loans of up to $1 million in exchange for a fixed percentage of monthly revenue. The non-dilutive capital can be used for marketing campaigns and inventory management. Last May, the startup raised $6.6 million in a pre-series B round led by Headline Asia, bringing the four-year-old Y Combinator graduate’s total equity funding to almost $13 million.

9. K-ID

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2023

CEO: Kieran Donovan

helps game developers comply with privacy regulations and make online gaming safer for children and teens. It can detect the age of a game user through various verification methods, after which k-ID automatically configures the game’s settings to age-appropriate content. In June, k-ID announced a $45 million series A funding round from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz and Lightspeed Venture Partners, bringing its total funding to $51 million.

10. Mesh Bio

Category: Biotechnology & Healthcare

Year Founded: 2018

CEO: Andrew Wu

Mesh Bio creates a digital replica—or “twin”—of a patient’s body to gain insight into the potential response to various treatments and therapies for chronic diseases. Mesh Bio is working with hospitals in Singapore to predict the risks of patients developing kidney damage from type 2 diabetes. In January, the company raised $3.5 million in series A funding from investors led by East Ventures.

Also read: How SpotDraft is making it easy for businesses to manage legal contracts

11. NEU Battery Materials

Category: Manufacturing & Energy

Year Founded: 2021

CEO: Bryan Oh

NEU Battery Materials recycles production- grade lithium from waste batteries through its patented electrochemical redox targeting technology. The startup says its method is more environmentally friendly because the process only consumes electricity and water. Last year, it raised $3.7 million in seed funding from Singapore government-backed SGInnovate, climatefocused investor Shift4Good and the corporate venture arm of Singapore-listed taxi operator ComfortDelGro, among others.

12. Neurowyzr

Category: Biotechnology & Healthcare

Year Founded: 2019

CEO: Pang Sze-Yunn

Neurowyzr develops tests to help adults spot and potentially mitigate early cognitive decline. Through a series of online minigames, Neurowyzr’s Digital Brain Function Screen test measures short-term memory, attention and thought flexibility. Last August, it closed its seed funding round led by Jungle Ventures and Peak XV’s Surge, bringing its total to $3.3 million.

Also read: Meet Indiagold, the Zepto of gold loans

13. SaladStop! Group

Category: Food & Hospitality

Year Founded: 2009

CEO: Adrien Desbaillets

SaladStop! Group sells meals that appeal to the health-conscious: the SaladStop! brand, grain bowl brand Heybo, sushi takeout line Wooshi and catering service FreshKitchen. Cofounded in 2009 by fatherson duo Daniel and Adrien Desbaillets, the company is also led by Daniel’s daughter Katherine and son-in-law Frantz Braha. It has operations in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea and the Philippines, with over 800 employees and 75 outlets. In 2021, SaladStop raised S$12 million ($9 million) in a series B investment round led by Singapore state investment firm Temasek.

14. SquareX

Category: Enterprise Technology & Robotics

Year Founded: 2023

CEO: Vivek Ramachandran

Cybersecurity startup SquareX offers web browser products that help organizations detect and prevent online attacks against their users. SquareX’s browser extension, which has been downloaded 100,000 times from the Google Chrome web store, can alert users to potentially malicious files and websites, avoiding compromised networks. The startup also offers companies web-based VPN and file isolation tools. In 2023, SquareX raised $6 million in funding from Sequoia Capital India & SEA, now known as Peak XV Partners.

15. Tazapay

Category: Finance

Year Founded: 2020

CEO: Rahul Shinghal

Tazapay helps small businesses with cross-border payments. Targeting gaming, e-commerce and travel companies, Tazapay enables online payments for companies in over 170 markets globally. In 2023, the fintech startup raised $16.9 million in a series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital India & SEA Asia (now called Peak XV Partners) with the participation of EscapeVelocity and the PayPal Alumni Fund.