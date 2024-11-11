Hampi Art Labs marks the next chapter in JSW Foundation's legacy of supporting the arts ecosystem in India: Sangita Jindal

At a young age, Sangita Jindal developed an appreciation for modern and contemporary art, influenced by her mother Urmila Kanoria. Over the past three decades, as chairperson of JSW Foundation—the social development arm of the JSW Group—Jindal has made a significant contribution to India’s social and cultural landscape. As one of India’s most prominent philanthropists, patrons and collectors, she has supported art and heritage through numerous projects—at home and globally.

Under her leadership and direction, Hampi Art Labs, an art residency and exhibition space aimed at nurturing artists globally, was launched in February. Spanning nine acres, the facility includes exhibition spaces, studios, residency apartments and large gardens. The centre provides multiple production resources for artists-in-residence to acquire new skills, fostering an environment that encourages experimentation and multidisciplinary exploration.

The programmes engage both the local community and international visitors through diverse forms of contemporary art, offering learning activities and workshops specifically designed for nearby schools.

In an email interview with Forbes India, Jindal talks about the idea behind the Hampi Art Labs, the key programmes and initiatives at the Art Lab, its engagement with local artists and artisans, and the nature of collaborative programmes in place to uplift the local artistic community. Edited excerpts:

Q. As chairperson of the JSW Foundation, your name has been synonymous with the preservation of India’s artistic, cultural and architectural heritage. How and when did this journey begin?

My mother Urmila Kanoria has contributed to the art scene—both in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Since its inception in 1984, her Kanoria Centre for Arts (KCA) in Ahmedabad has been one of the leading art hubs in the country. Her dedication to both art and architecture gave me the impetus as a young girl to cultivate a taste for modern and contemporary art.

After marriage, I came to Mumbai and had the good fortune of meeting cultural leaders like Jamshed Bhabha and Vijaya Mehta. Under Bhabha’s tutelage, I began JACIC [Jindal Arts Creative Interaction Centre] in 1994 at the NCPA. ART India, which was started in 1996, has evolved into a forum for discussing and appreciating art practices. It gives artists and critics a platform to engage and create a vibrant atmosphere of sustained debate around crucial issues linked to the theory and practice of painting, sculpture, installation art, new media art, photography, graphic art and performance art. My interest in art developed along with an interest in architecture, conservation and the crafts.

I would say that my engagement with art has grown in different capacities—from encouraging a critical discourse around it to cultivating educational initiatives—apart from collecting works and conserving monuments. As an institution builder, I look forward to my curiosity about the creative experience taking on different forms and various expressions.

Q. How did the idea of Hampi Art Labs come about?

The project is inspired by my mother who founded one of the first residency programmes in India at KCA in Ahmedabad in 1984. Established with the support of the 2018 Pritzker Award Laureate, the late Dr BV Doshi, and the Ahmedabad Education Society, every year, KCA welcomes new artists from across India. Specialising in their chosen fields, these artists spend time in the painting, printmaking, sculpture and ceramic studios. In addition, courses are offered to nurture creativity in children and adults.

Following a similar model, Hampi Art Labs marks the next chapter in JSW Foundation’s legacy of supporting the arts ecosystem in India. It will be a major contribution to arts infrastructure and production facilities in the country, and a cultural destination for both local and international visitors. I have had a great affinity to the ancient city of Hampi since I first visited in 1983, and am delighted to now be able to connect contemporary art with heritage and nature.

Q. What does the centre aim to achieve and how do you propose to implement the plan?

Our aim is to provide a collaborative platform for artists to experiment, explore and extend their practices. We aim to facilitate the platform with different perspectives from art, culture and craft practices.

Q. Is the art residency programme open to artists from all over the world?

Hampi Art Labs will soon welcome artists from around the world. The first international artist we will welcome is French artist Jeremy Demester, in collaboration with Institut Francais India (IFI). We are building collaborations and artist residency exchanges with institutions worldwide.

Q. How does the Hampi Art Labs engage with local artists and artisans? Can you tell us about the collaborative programmes in place to uplift the local artistic community?

Since the launch of the residency, each batch of artists at Hampi Art Labs has collaborated with these spaces in the JSW township and worked with many of the surrounding craft communities. Hampi Art Labs facilitates a relationship between the artists and these communities to create an interdisciplinary and collaborative environment. Artists study under these communities and have the opportunity to give back to them by conducting workshops and programmes for them. Artists and the artisan community can learn from each other and collaborate to create. Each artist can offer workshops with the community to share knowledge, skills and creative practice.

Q. In what ways does the arts centre contribute to the socioeconomic development of the region?

Vijayanagar in Karnataka is home to JSW’s largest steel plant and township, the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS), India’s Olympics-approved sports coaching centre training the finest Indian athletes for Olympics and Commonwealth Games, the OP Jindal Cultural Centre which houses the Bunkai weaving school, Kaladham, an international arts and cultural centre, as well as Hampi Art Labs. Our work in the region brings opportunities to the artisans and local communities by bringing tourists closer to our location, and creating awareness about age-old crafts and communities. By establishing world-class institutes and organisations like Hampi Art Labs and IIS, we intend to put Vijayanagar on the cultural map of South Asia and make it a sought-after destination for all tourists.

Q. What are some of the key programmes and initiatives?

The art residency programme provides a multidisciplinary platform for creative practitioners with an intensive three-month programme, offering mentorship with leading art practitioners, visits and research trips to the local areas of Hampi, specialised talks, networking opportunities and workshops and engagement on and off campus. The artists are provided with all basic living amenities, grants and stipends, which allows them to completely focus on developing their practice.

Q. How does the design and operation of the Hampi Art Labs integrate sustainable practices that complement the area’s natural beauty?

Located near the last capital of the last great Hindu kingdom of Vijayanagar and Unesco World Heritage Site Hampi, the centre is founded on an ethos of building an interdisciplinary institution inspired by the ancient temple city where art, architecture and literature flourished from the 14th to 16th centuries. Uniquely born of a place where art, heritage and nature intermingle, Hampi Art Labs sits in a spectacular setting dominated by the river Tungabhadra, craggy hill ranges and intriguingly large boulders that dot the landscape.

Designed by leading Mumbai-based architect and dean of the faculty of architecture of CEPT University in Ahmedabad, Sameep Padora and his studio sP+a, the centre’s flowing design pays tribute to its natural surroundings through its organic forms and use of locally sourced materials such as soil, stone and steel.

Q. How do you plan to position Hampi Art Labs as a global destination for artists and cultural tourism?

From 2025 onward, the Residency will begin to welcome international artists. Hampi Art Labs already has established partnerships with the likes of Villa Swagatam, a network of 26 residencies across India, Bangladesh and France established by IFI.

Q. You have come on board as a platinum benefactor for the Kochi Muziris Biennale. Can you tell us about the association?

JSW Foundation has come on board as a platinum benefactor with a generous grant being given to the Biennale over a five-year period. The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the flagship event of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, has won national and international acclaim as India’s premier mega art event, which is uniquely accessible to art lovers and members of the public alike. Over the years, we have actively supported the Kochi Muziris Biennale and other endeavours to build the arts ecosystem in the country. This latest commitment is a testament to our passion for supporting such initiatives and infrastructure in India.

Q. Can you tell us about your latest effort in the restoration of the Mughal Garden, Shalimar Baug, in Kashmir?

JSW Foundation is working with the Government of Jammu & Kashmir to restore the Mughal Garden. The six gardens in the region are being considered for Unesco World Heritage status. Work began in 2022 and the pavilions, intricate papier-mâché ceilings, fountains and gardenscapes will all be meticulously restored to their former glory.

JSW Foundation has consistently supported the conservation and restoration of India’s architectural heritage, that is significant monuments, buildings and sites. The Foundation works on identifying architectural heritage at risk, organising field projects, and deploying its financial resources, professional capabilities, and technical support required for conservation. Some noteworthy projects include the restoration of Chandramouleshwar Temple, Hampi, Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue, Mumbai, and Kuldhara village, Jaisalmer. Most recently, the Foundation has aided the restoration of Kedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand, and the David Sassoon Library and Reading Room, Mumbai. Three of these projects have won coveted Unesco Awards of Merit for exemplary restorative work.

Q. Having been associated with so many projects, is there a pet project that you would like to highlight?

I am excited about the restoration of the Shalimar Baug, and I am also looking forward to working with the Archaeological Survey of India to restore the Kamalapura Archaeological Museum of Hampi.