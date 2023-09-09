A new iPhone is coming, but what else might Apple's September 12 event bring?





Every year, Apple presents its new range of iPhones at the start of the fall, along with a host of other new innovations. Apple's next keynote is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 12, with the firm expected to unveil its new handsets, as well as the latest major updates to its operating systems, starting with macOS Monterey and iOS 17, due to be rolled out shortly afterward.





Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 15 is poised to be the star attraction of the event. As with the iPhone 14, the new range is expected to comprise four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra). However, no major changes are expected, with the notable exception of the presence, for the first time, of a USB-C port instead of the traditional Lightning connector.The keynote will also be an opportunity to learn more about iOS 17, which will be rolled out in the wake of the event. Major new features of Apple's latest mobile operating system were previously announced at spring's WWDC developers' conference, including the ability to read a written transcript in real time of voicemail messages left on your answering machine if you can't pick up, or to leave an audio or video message for a correspondent via FaceTime if they're unavailable. Note that only models released since 2018—ie, since the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR series—will be able to take advantage of this update.In addition, Apple could take advantage of the event to present a new range of wireless headphones (AirPods), also featuring a USB-C port, or smartwatches (Watch). It's unlikely, however, that a new iPad or Mac will be unveiled at the event. Finally, it will be interesting to see whether Apple will mention the upcoming release of its mixed reality headset (Vision Pro) and its work in the field of artificial intelligence.The Apple keynote will be streamed live online, Tuesday, September 12 2023, from 10 am PT.