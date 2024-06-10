Behind Bars: Belfast jail reborn as whiskey distillery

Since closing in 1996, the prison's A-wing lay derelict but reopened in April after a £30 million ($40 million) joint investment by the US-backed Belfast Distillery Company and the UK government
Once home to paramilitary prisoners during Northern Ireland's "Troubles", a notorious Belfast jail is now home to a whiskey still that is drawing tourists to a formerly strife-torn area.
For Graeme Millar, master distiller at McConnell's Whisky, the repurposed Crumlin Road Gaol, whose four forbidding Victorian granite wings are still surrounded by high fences, is an "iconic part of Belfast's history".
"We want to do it justice, by bringing distilling back to Belfast and into a building of such significance," the 53-year-old told AFP.