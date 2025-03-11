Channapatna:Â Indian artisans keep traditional toymaking alive

The whirr of machines and smell of carved wood hangs in the air of the Indian toy workshop, a centuries-old art form still in the game despite cheaper plastic alternatives.

India's town of Channapatna is famed for its wood and lacquer toys, carved from ivory wood from a local deciduous tree -- and dipped in brightly coloured dye from natural ingredients including turmeric and indigo.

"I felt interest in learning toymaking after I saw people in my neighbourhood doing it," said toy maker Rupa, who uses only one name. "I felt that I could also learn the craft."

Rocking horses, baby walkers and dancing dolls cut from wood are a common sight in workshops, which employ around 2,500 artisans in the town in the southern state of Karnataka.

Channapatna's toymaking industry dates back to the 1700s when Tipu Sultan, ruler of the then kingdom of Mysore, asked artists from Persia to train the locals.