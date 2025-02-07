China's economy gets New Year boost from holiday travel and shopping

China's sluggish domestic consumption got a boost over the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday, with travel and retail sales both offering a slight reprieve to a dragging economy facing the prospect of an escalating US trade war.

Train stations and airports across the country were jam-packed for weeks as millions returned home for the festive period in an annual migration that is expected to be a record.

Official data showed there were 500 million domestic tourist trips during the eight-day holiday period, commerce ministry spokeswoman He Yongqian said Thursday.

That's a 5.9 percent jump from the same period last year, when travel numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, sales of "key retail and catering services nationwide" were also up, by 4.1 percent compared to last year, He Yongqian told reporters in Beijing.