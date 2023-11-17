Decoding the expressions of inscrutable cats

Are cats as aloof as we presumed them to be? No, they are not, according to a recent study by UCLA researchers who claimed to have cracked the facial code of cats. In one of the first studies to do a deep dive into how cats communicate with each other, the researchers recorded 276 distinct facial expressions used among a colony of 50 cats at a cat cafe over a year. The study found that about 46 percent of the expressions were friendly, nearly 37 percent were aggressive, and roughly 17 percent were ambiguous. A surprising find: cats may have picked up these facial cues from their human companions.