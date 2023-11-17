To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2023
Decoding the expressions of inscrutable cats

Here is a wordless look at these inscrutable furballs that are a cause of much consternation—and delight

By Madhu Kapparath
Published: Nov 17, 2023 04:57:21 PM IST
Updated: Nov 17, 2023 05:03:21 PM IST

Are cats as aloof as we presumed them to be? No, they are not, according to a recent study by UCLA researchers who claimed to have cracked the facial code of cats. In one of the first studies to do a deep dive into how cats communicate with each other, the researchers recorded 276 distinct facial expressions used among a colony of 50 cats at a cat cafe over a year. The study found that about 46 percent of the expressions were friendly, nearly 37 percent were aggressive, and roughly 17 percent were ambiguous. A surprising find: cats may have picked up these facial cues from their human companions.

