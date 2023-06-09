To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Life
  4. Haze envelops several US cities as Canadian wildfire continues

Haze envelops several US cities as Canadian wildfire continues

A smoky haze blanketing US and forest fires burning across Canada brings home the grim reality of the effects of global warming

By Madhu Kapparath
Published: Jun 9, 2023 04:34:51 PM IST
Updated: Jun 9, 2023 04:49:20 PM IST


 As a cough-inducing smoky haze from Canadian wildfires smothered a large swathe of US cities and crosses over the Atlantic to Iceland and Norway, the devastating reality of a wildfire season that has started earlier and lasts longer is now before us.


Haze envelops several US cities as Canadian wildfire continuesMembers of the US Marine Corps rehearse in hazy smoke for the Sunset Parade at the Lincoln Memorial on June 8, 2023, in Washington DC, US. Air quality alert has been elevated to a Code Purple, signifying the worst as the haze disrupts daily life and air travel plans for millions. Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Haze envelops several US cities as Canadian wildfire continuesA pedestrian wearing a breathing filter walks in Times Square amid a smoky haze on June 7, 2023, in New York City. A day after the air quality in New York reached historically bad levels, the state was making N95 masks available at state facilities, including New York City. Image: Liao Pan/CNS/VCG via Getty Images


Haze envelops several US cities as Canadian wildfire continues
Climate activists demonstrate during a "funeral march" in New York on June 8, 2023, as the city is blanketed with haze caused by Canadian wildfires. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden acknowledged the need to work together to address the devastating impact of climate change. Image: Yuki Iwamura / AFP

Also read: Barcelona recruits sheep and goats to fight wildfires

Haze envelops several US cities as Canadian wildfire continues
In this aerial image, smoke rises from the Tantallon wildfire, west of Halifax, Canada. Over 400 wildfires—that started the season pretty early—were burning across Canada, stretching from British Columbia on the west coast to Nova Scotia, nearly 2900 miles away in the east of Canada. Image: Handout / Nova Scotia Government / AFP

Haze envelops several US cities as Canadian wildfire continues
Property owner Adam Norris surveys the damage at his home outside the town of Drayton, Alberta, Canada on May 08 2023. Canada struggled to control the wildfire that has forced thousands to flee, halted oil production and threaten to raze towns, with the western province of Alberta calling for federal help. Image: Walter Tychnowicz / AFP

Haze envelops several US cities as Canadian wildfire continues
Men smoke next to a fire truck in the town of Nazyvayevsk affected by a fire, as a state of emergency has been declared in the Omsk region, Russia due to wildfires on May 6, 2022. Russia heads the list of countries with an annual average of most forest loss caused by fires at 2.51 million hectares. Image: Alexey Malgavko / Reuters

Haze envelops several US cities as Canadian wildfire continues
Firefighters work to extinguish wildfires near downtown Brasilia, Brazil on June 1, 2022. Among the list of countries with the most forest losses, Brazil lost 453,000 hectares due to wildfires on an annual average. Image: Adriano Machado/ Reuters

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Study reveals 'huge' savings in energy with Quantum mining
Mercedes gets Level-3 certification in California, but can autonomous vehicles navigate Indian roads?