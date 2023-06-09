To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Mercedes gets Level-3 certification in California, but can autonomous vehicles navigate Indian roads?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
123 Listen ins
 

Saurabh Chandra, CEO of Ati Motors in Bengaluru, which offers autonomous mobility technologies for the factory floor and the warehouse, explains different levels of autonomy in the automotive industry and helps us understand the significance of Mercedes-Benz getting its DrivePilot driver assistance solution certified at Level-3 for certain roads in California. The German automaker will offer this solution in certain models in the US starting next year. Saurabh also wagers that such technologies can handle Indian roads too, if we can figure out the "social negotiation" needed

