How artificial intelligence could help detect burnout





Burnout is an increasingly important subject at a time when a part of the population seems to be close to professional exhaustion. A new method based on artificial intelligence and text analysis could help diagnose the condition more efficiently.



Could artificial intelligence help facilitate the diagnosis of burnout? While many tools and tests exist online to try to address the issue, a new method, based on artificial intelligence and the use of natural language processing, could offer new perspectives. NLP (Natural Language Processing) is a technology that involves automatically analyzing sentences formulated by humans in order to make a decision or identify a behavior.





A tool to support health professionals

