Conversational AI: We need to talk

Illustration: Sameer Pawar



Most of us are used to saying, ‘Okay Google’ or ‘Alexa’ or ‘Hey Siri’, followed by an instruction to get the weather or call a contact and so on. Interactive conversational AI is now big business, spanning people’s homes as well as customer support at the world’s biggest companies.



Deep learning algorithms are becoming increasingly human in the way they interact with humans, through voice or chat messages. Yellow.ai in Bengaluru is a startup that wants to take this further—automating all ‘customer experience’ interactions.





