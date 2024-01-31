How the internet is boosting sales of printed books

In this era dominated by digital media, the idea that physical books could die out is raised from time to time. But American researchers say that such a concern is unfounded. They say that the digitization of the world's literary production is not having a dramatic impact on book sales.
Perhaps even more surprisingly, the dematerialization of literature could even increase sales of "paper" books by up to 8%. This phenomenon has a greater impact on lesser-known books and could even be seen with non-digitized works by writers who have seen some of their literary output digitized.