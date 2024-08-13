In 2023, women had fewer leading roles in the cinema

Globally the percentage of women in key roles on screen has not changed significantly in recent years. While in 2023, women accounted for 31.7 percent of speaking roles, in 2022 they accounted for 34.6 percent and 29.9 percent in 2007
In the cinema, the leading role goes to a man in an increasing number of cases. A new study from the University of Southern California's School of Journalism, USC Annenberg, reveals that women and girls accounted for just 30% of lead roles in major films in 2023, marking a 14 percentage point drop on the previous year.