In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globe

A biker dressed as Santa and carrying a Christmas tree sets off from Lankwitz town hall, along with other bikers on a charity tour through Berlin, Germany. Around 400 bikers rode their festively decorated vehicles on the "Berlin Christmas Biketour" through the capital to aid those in need to have a lovely Christmas.
A local from the Ousende village in Galicia, Spain, shows their Christmas tree made with crochet. The village collective makes handmade crafts, like the crochet, gathering attention during Christmas.
An aerial view of an illuminated Christmas tree amidst the traditional Christmas market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic.
A technicoloured version of a Christmas tree draws onlookers at the Sao Paulo City Hall in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The Swarovski star is seen atop the Christmas tree during the Rockefeller Center's annual lighting ceremony in New York, US.
Guests mull around a Christmas tree made of about 300 umbrellas sourced from the Kutch region at the ITC Narmada Hotel in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
A Christmas tree made of fishing creels lights the harbour-side in Ullapool village, Scotland.
A man builds a Christmas tree from dried coconut, corn, paddy stalks and dried leaves from local crops in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. The seven-metre-tall tree is also an expression of gratitude for the abundance of this year's harvest.