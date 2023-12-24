Mentors and Mavens All Stories
In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globe

Intrinsic to the celebration of Christmas, many myths surround the origin of Christmas trees. The use of evergreen trees, wreaths, and garlands to symbolise eternal life was a custom of the ancient Hebrews, Egyptians and Chinese. The modern tradition of erecting a decorated Christmas Tree in winter rose from Central Europe and the Baltic states, notably Estonia, Germany and Latvia, in the Middle Ages where Christians brought decorated trees into their homes. The trees have been related to the 'tree of paradise' in medieval mystery plays that were performed to celebrate the feast day

By Madhu Kapparath
Published: Dec 24, 2023 03:44:14 PM IST
Updated: Dec 24, 2023 04:14:24 PM IST

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Joerg Carstensen/dpa via Getty Images

A biker dressed as Santa and carrying a Christmas tree sets off from Lankwitz town hall, along with other bikers on a charity tour through Berlin, Germany. Around 400 bikers rode their festively decorated vehicles on the "Berlin Christmas Biketour" through the capital to aid those in need to have a lovely Christmas.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Rosa Veiga/Europa Press via Getty Images

A local from the Ousende village in Galicia, Spain, shows their Christmas tree made with crochet. The village collective makes handmade crafts, like the crochet, gathering attention during Christmas.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Eva Korinkova / Reuters

An aerial view of an illuminated Christmas tree amidst the traditional Christmas market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Cris Faga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A technicoloured version of a Christmas tree draws onlookers at the Sao Paulo City Hall in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The Swarovski star is seen atop the Christmas tree during the Rockefeller Center's annual lighting ceremony in New York, US.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Sam PANTHAKY / AFP

Guests mull around a Christmas tree made of about 300 umbrellas sourced from the Kutch region at the ITC Narmada Hotel in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

A Christmas tree made of fishing creels lights the harbour-side in Ullapool village, Scotland.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Johannes P. Christo/Anadolu via Getty Images

A man builds a Christmas tree from dried coconut, corn, paddy stalks and dried leaves from local crops in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. The seven-metre-tall tree is also an expression of gratitude for the abundance of this year's harvest.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

People pass by a symbolic Christmas tree made from used artillery shells and parts of rockets brought in from the front line in central Kyiv, Ukraine.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Customers view a modern, layered take on a Christmas tree at a shopping mall in Hangzhou, China.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Marcus Brandt/dpa via Getty Images

A Christmas tree shimmers in the Binnenalster, an artificial lake in Hamburg City, Germany

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: John Keeble/Getty Images

A view of the Cutty Sark tea clipper with its sails decorated as a Christmas tree in Greenwich, south-east London, England.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Leon Neal/Getty Images

An inverted Christmas tree window display draws shoppers's attention at the Oxford Street retail district in London, England. In some European cultures, suspending the tree upside-down is a custom dating back to around the 17th century.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Hisham K.K.Abu Shaqra/Anadolu via Getty Images

A Christmas tree decoration made of war debris at the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, West Bank. This year, the church had decorations made from rubble instead of a Christmas tree, representing the destruction in Gaza.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

A uniquely Japanese aesthetic defines the lighting on a Christmas tree at Marunouchi My Plaza in Tokyo, Japan.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An unusual Christmas tree made of Jaegermeister liqueur bottles is seen in Gdansk, Poland.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Juanma Serrano/Europa Press via Getty Images

Crowds attend the lighting of the tallest Christmas tree in Torreon Park, Cartes, Spain. The tree is 65 metres high and decorated with 19,000 metres of LEDs.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A view of the Gucci Christmas tree and decorations on display at the fashionable Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Italy.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Wang Gang /Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images

A view of the delectable 'bubblegum candy' Christmas tree set up outside a high-end department store in Shanghai, China.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP

Multicoloured reflections surround a Christmas tree as people ride up escalators inside the Westfield "Les Halles" shopping centre in central Paris, France.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Onur Dogman/SOPA/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Christmas tree in a delicate monochrome hue envelops passers-by in Taksim Square, Istanbul, Turkey.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Krisztian Elek/SOPA/LightRocket via Getty Images

Two animated Christmas trees, projected onto the iconic chimneys of the Battersea Power Station in London, England, is the work of British artist David Hockney this winter.

In pictures: Christmas Tree's heartwarming avatars this winter around the globeImage: Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A golden Christmas tree fronts the Dior store in Shanghai, China.

