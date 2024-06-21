Japan seeks more visitors despite overtourism woes

Last year, Japan attracted over 25 million tourists from abroad, partly buoyed by the lifting of pandemic-era border restrictions, from countries such as South Korea, Singapore and the United States.
Japan's tourism chief said Thursday its ambitious goal of luring 60 million foreign tourists a year -- more than double the current level -- is well within reach, despite surging overtourism concerns.
Japan last year attracted over 25 million tourists from abroad, in part buoyed by the lifting of pandemic-era border restrictions, from countries such as South Korea, Singapore and the United States.