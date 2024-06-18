Low snow on the Himalayas threatens water security: study.

Snow and ice on the Himalayas are a crucial water source for around 240 million people in the mountainous regions, as well as for another 1.65 billion people in the river valleys below, according to ICIMOD
Millions of people dependent on Himalayan snowmelt for water face a "very serious" risk of shortages this year after one of the lowest rates of snowfall, scientists warned Monday.
Snowmelt is the source of about a quarter of the total water flow of 12 major river basins that originate high in the region, the report said.