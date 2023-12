Students pay careful attention to an exhibit at Techfest, the annual science and technology festival of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on December 27, 2023. For the first time, the Techfest held an education fair with international universities and a defense symposium panel discussion on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.An aerial view of the 1,620-metre long Shuangbao Grand Bridge, the world's largest double arch bridge in Chongqing, China on December 27, 2023. A part of the Chongqing-Changsha expressway, the bridge will facilitate travel and transportation needs in the mountainous region.Participants leap into ice-cold water during the 114th edition of the Copa Nadal (Christmas Cup) swimming race in Barcelona's Port Vell, Spain on December 25, 2023. The traditional 200-metre Christmas swimming race gathered around 300 participants.A participants runs past the ancient Pyramids during the fifth annual Marakez Pyramids half marathon in Giza, Egypt, on December 23, 2023. A one-of-a-kind experience brought together thousands of participants from over 80 countries to conquer one of the most thrilling and iconic half marathons.Passersby are greeted by a New Year tableau: the Kremlin Star bearing the ‘Z’ letter, a symbol of Russian troops, fronting a monument dedicated to Heroes of the WWI, in Moscow, Russia, on December 26, 2023.A wall display at the interactive Rising Star exhibition introduces visitors to the history of traditional Ukrainian Christmas festivities at the Red Hall of Central Railway Station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 21, 2023. For the first time this year, Ukraine celebrated Christmas on December 25, along with other European countries, unlike in previous years when Ukraine celebrated Christmas on January 7, along with other post-Soviet nations.Members of the Old Surrey, Burstow, and West Kent Hunt arrive with their horses and hounds for their annual Boxing Day hunt, an age-old English tradition, at Chiddingstone Castle, south of London, UK, on December 26, 2023. This year’s hunt, numbering more than 200 across countryside locations, was marred by anti-hunt activists and saboteurs protesting hunting of foxes.#28 Timo Meier of the New Jersey Devils shoots and scores past #45 Michael Hutchinson of the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of the professional ice hockey game at Prudential Center in Newark, US, on December 23, 2023Parrots for sale are pictured along the roadside on a cold winter morning in Ayodhya on December 28, 2023. With weeks to go for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple, a flurry of development projects worth more than Rs 11,100 crore to revamp civic facilities and develop world-class infrastructure are underway.People touch and gather the energy of the ancient stones at Stonehenge stone circle in Wiltshire, Britain, on December 22, 2023. Marking the shortest day and the longest night of the year, revellers gathered at sunrise for the winter solstice, a celebration of light and the symbolic rebirth of the sun.A nonagenarian presses the red button on her smartphone to end her phone call in Norden, Lower Saxony, Germany on December 23, 2023. ResearchGate data shows an evolving use among seniors after the pandemic, with older adults increasingly using the mobile phone to develop and maintain social interactions with their family members, peers and friends.