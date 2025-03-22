Return of the alpha male: Why toxic masculinity is gaining prominence

Toxic masculinity peddled by online influencers is becoming increasingly prominent, experts say, buoyed by the resurgence of far-right ideology and a virulent backlash against feminism.

In March, a 26-year-old man was jailed in the UK for killing his ex-girlfriend, her sister and her mother with a crossbow and knife in 2024.

Kyle Clifford's trial heard that he had watched videos by self-proclaimed misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate hours before the horrific murders.

Tate has more than 10 million followers on X and is popular with young men on the platform, where he shares his violent vision of masculinity.

While Tate was banned on Instagram and TikTok for his misogynistic tirades, his X account was restored by Elon Musk when the billionaire bought the platform in 2022.