Sha'carri Richardson's pitch-quivering 100m, a German show with 450k pumpkins, hungry ghosts at a Malaysian feast: Eye-catching photos of this week





A puma licks her month-old albino puma cub, born in captivity, in an enclosure at the Thomas Belt zoo in Juigalpa, Nicaragua. August 22, 2023. The albino puma—believed to be one of only four such worldwide—require a high level of care as they are very sensitive to sunlight.





A man shows his tattoos at the 7th Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention in Hong Kong on August 25, 2023. Tattoo enthusiasts’ fight against society’s deep-rooted biases and stereotyping of people with body ink is still an ongoing one, though much fewer people relate tattoos to gangsters now.Minutes before the touchdown of Chandrayaan-3, a mother and son watch the live stream with bated breath and silent prayers at a hall in Mumbai, India, on August 23, 2023. The lander, which landed successfully, will probe a rough terrain that marks the uncharted lunar south pole.Ethnic Malaysian-Chinese artists perform before empty seats believed to be occupied by dead ancestors during the Hungry Ghost Festival in Kajang, Selangor, Malaysia, on August 24, 2023. Celebrated among communities in southern China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, food offerings are made for hungry ghosts who are believed to wander among the living.Dominika Frycz has her new Open Bionics arm, from the medical supplies company Lammert Scherer in Mainz, Germany, adjusted by orthopedic technician Mike Unmacht, on August 18, 2023. The bionics arm is among the first of its kind funded through health insurance and created with 3D printing.Queer athlete Sha’carri Richardson’s nails are the cynosure of attention before the start of Women's 200m Heats at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, on August 23, 2023. Richardson ran a 10.65 to win her first-ever world title in the women's 100 meters.Cheering Borussia Dortmund fans are awash in yellow inside the stadium before the team’s match against FC Cologne in Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany on August 19, 2023. With the largest standing terrace in world football, the ‘Yellow Wall’ stadium is a living room for some of the most raucous, noisy, and passionate fans in all of football.A fire engine made of pumpkins is seen at a pumpkin exhibition in the garden of Ludwigsburg Castle in Ludwigsburg, Germany, on August 24, 2023. The pumpkin exhibition is themed 'Fire' and lasts until December 3, 2023. There are about 450,000 pumpkins and 600 different kinds of pumpkins at this festival. And a wide variety of pumpkin-inspired foods.Anthony McFarland Jr. of the Pittsburgh Steelers rushes during the first quarter of a pre-season game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, US, on August 24, 2023. Anthony capped off a Steelers drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.Spanish police and customs officials display packages of cocaine totalling 9,436 kg seized from a refrigerated container coming from Ecuador, among banana crates, at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain, on August 25, 2023. The seizure is Spain's biggest to date.Members of the indigenous Maasai community sing and jump at the inaugural 'The Maa-Festival' aimed to promote peace, tourism, and cultural exchange, at Sekenani village in Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya August 22, 2023. This festival is timed to coincide with the annual cross border migration of wildebeests which draws tourists from around the globe.