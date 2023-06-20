The most luxurious train journeys in India

Deccan Odyssey. Image credit: ShutterstockI
ndia's top luxury trains offer unique experiences reminiscent of a bygone era. Old-world elegance and modern amenities blend seamlessly to offer guests an unforgettable adventure of discovery as they journey through the rich cultural tapestry of India. From magnificent suites exquisitely decked out to gourmet dining, India's majestic locomotives redefine the art of train travel. Here are some of the most luxurious train journeys that will transport you into a world of extravagance and wonder.
1. Deccan OdysseyDeccan Odyssey
offers six-week-long journeys to showcase some of India's breath-taking landscapes and territories. Tourists can explore world heritage sites and a range of cultural experiences. Tiger-spotting at the Pench and Tadoba national parks and visiting the Unesco World Heritage Sites of the Ajanta and Ellora caves are on offer in the Maharashtra Wild Trail itinerary. Meanwhile, the Indian Sojourn itinerary includes a visit to the Ranthambore National Park and a boat ride in Udaipur's Lake Pichola. In between stops, passengers can explore its ayurvedic massage centre, salon and business centre, and multi-cuisine restaurants. The journey costs between Rs 5,12,400 and Rs 11,09,850.Maharajas Express. Image credit: ShutterstockAlso read: Road less travelled: Why Indians are embracing the allure of luxury road trips
2. Maharajas' Express
The Maharajas' Express
is one of the most luxurious train travel experiences. Onboard accommodation includes four categories of double- or twin-bed cabins—from the deluxe to the presidential suite—that feature en-suite bathrooms. Two restaurants on the trains serve Indian and international food, along with fully stocked bars. A butler service and guided off-tour excursions are also on offer. The train's curated journeys include experiencing an elephant polo match, taking part in evening prayers ritual on the banks of the Ganga, and much more. The cost of these journeys can range between Rs 6,51,000 and Rs 20,90,760.Palace on Wheels. Image credit: Ajay Kumar/The India Today Group via Getty ImagesAlso read: Glamping the great outdoors in uber luxury
3. Palace on Wheels
Guests onboard this luxury train can enjoy an eight-day adventure that begins in Delhi and goes on to explore the palaces and forts of Jaipur, the wildlife of Ranthambore National Park, and the beauty of the Taj Mahal in Agra. On board Palace on Wheels
are two restaurants, a lounge bar, and a spa. It also features deluxe cabins with en-suite bathrooms and two super-deluxe cabins. The cost to experience this journey can range between Rs 5,98,290 and Rs10,76,922.The Golden Chariot. Image credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFPAlso read: 5 most expensive islands to visit in 2023
4. The Golden ChariotThe Golden Chariot
offers curated journeys where guests can explore the best of South India. The itineraries have been thoughtfully designed to highlight the region's culture, history, and architecture. The Jewels of South itinerary includes a visit to the Mattancherry Palace in Kochi and a houseboat cruise in Cherthala, Maraikulam. The Pride of Karnataka itinerary includes a visit to a coffee plantation and the Hampi archaeological ruins. Guests can enjoy a variety of cuisines, a gym, and an ayurveda spa onboard. The cost to experience these journeys can range from Rs 2,99,040 to Rs 3,98,160.
Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.