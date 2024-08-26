The Nagas: Proud indigenous tribes in tryst with modernity

A captivating photography show at the Museo Camera in Gurugram documents the journeys of Pablo Bartholomew and Aditya Arya to the inaccessible world of Nagas at the turn of the century
A hand-drawn map displayed at the show marking the territories where Nagas live is an eye-opener: the Nagas can neither be contained nor divided by hastily drawn borders. Living along the Patkai mountain range, which spills over several geographical boundaries in the north-eastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and across Myanmar, the Nagas comprise over thirty indigenous tribes. These tribes, with over sixty spoken dialects, are proud people who continue to hold their own constitution, flag and identity. They bear similar traits yet are so diverse and distinct that every tribe could virtually be a nation unto itself.According to the oral traditions of many Naga tribes, their ancestors migrated from far North in present-day China, travelling through the jungles of Myanmar to arrive at Makhel, a small village in the Senapati district in Manipur near the border with Nagaland. Before they dispersed from the prosperous village in search of new lands, the people of Makhel planted a pear tree they regarded as sacred and took a solemn oath that they would one day come together again. The tree, called Chütebu, still stands, as does a megalith, erected in memory of the tribe's dispersal.Ensconced on hilltops, the Nagas were fiercely independent, self-sustained and autonomous, steeped in animism and the belief that all things stem from and continue to be tied to the past. The tribes were famed for their resistance against incursions into their territory, from the Tai-Ahom invasion in the 13th century to the British colonial incursions in the 19th century. However, the tribes couldn't resist the Protestant Christian missionaries who were instrumental in introducing Western education and proselytising Naga people to Christianity. Shortly before India's independence, the Naga National Council was formed to demand the Naga peoples' autonomy and self-determination. The Council declared their independence in August 1947 and again in January 1950, which led to a bitter guerrilla war with Indian forces in the Naga hills and a long-standing insurgency thereafter.