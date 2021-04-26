Thoughts on education

Image: Getty Images



The highest result of education is tolerance.

—Hellen Keller



The cure for boredom is curiosity. There is no cure for curiosity.

—Dorothy Parker



Education is a progressive discovery of our own ignorance.

—Will Durant



It’s not that I’m so smart, it’s just that I stay with problems longer.

—Albert Einstein



The illiterate of the future will not be the person who cannot read. It will be the person who does not know how to learn.

—Alvin Toffler



Good teaching is one-fourth preparation and three-fourth pure theatre.

—Gail Goodwin



The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.

—BB King



The only fence against the world is a thorough knowledge of it.

—John Locke



Nine-tenths of education is encouragement.

—Anatole France



The mere imparting of information is not education.

—Carter G Woodson



Children have to be educated, but they have also to be left to educate themselves.

—Ernest Dimnet



Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self-confidence.

—Robert Frost



The great aim of education is not knowledge but action.

—Herbert Spencer



Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught.

—Oscar Wilde

(This story appears in the 23 April, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)