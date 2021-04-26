  1. Home
Thoughts on education

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 26, 2021 02:15:43 PM IST
Updated: Apr 26, 2021 02:26:39 PM IST

The highest result of education is tolerance.
—Hellen Keller

The cure for boredom is curiosity. There is no cure for curiosity.
—Dorothy Parker

Education is a progressive discovery of our own ignorance.
—Will Durant

It’s not that I’m so smart, it’s just that I stay with problems longer.
—Albert Einstein

The illiterate of the future will not be the person who cannot read. It will be the person who does not know how to learn.
—Alvin Toffler

Good teaching is one-fourth preparation and three-fourth pure theatre.
—Gail Goodwin

The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.
—BB King

The only fence against the world is a thorough knowledge of it.
—John Locke

Nine-tenths of education is encouragement.
—Anatole France

The mere imparting of information is not education.
—Carter G Woodson

Children have to be educated, but they have also to be left to educate themselves.
—Ernest Dimnet

Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self-confidence.
—Robert Frost

The great aim of education is not knowledge but action.
—Herbert Spencer

Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught.
—Oscar Wilde

(This story appears in the 23 April, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

