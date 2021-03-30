Thoughts on employers

Image: AFP







I’m the worst employee in the world. I’ll cheat and steal time and resources from my employer, although I’ll con everybody into believing I’m essential to the operation.

—Irvine Welsh



Instead of thinking of you working for Microsoft, think of how Microsoft can work for you.

—Satya Nadella



The employer generally gets the employees he deserves.

—J Paul Getty



Employee loyalty begins with employer loyalty. Your employees should know that if they do the job they were hired to do with a reasonable amount of competence and efficiency, you will support them.

—Harvey Mackay



Always be smarter than the people who hire you.

—Lena Horne



It is not the employer who pays the wages. Employers only handle the money. It is the customer who pays the wages.

—Henry Ford



Compassion, together with contractual responsibility for one’s workforce, is a mark of a top employer.

—Frans van Houten



No employer today is independent of those about him. He cannot succeed alone, no matter how great his ability or capital. Business today is more than ever a question of cooperation.

—Orison Swett Marden



When you do a writing job for a studio, one of the things you want to do is satisfy the expectations of your employer. That’s a little bit different than when you sit down and write something to satisfy yourself, because then you’re the employer.

—Joel Coen



If you’re an employer, you want to hire an employee who’ll do their job, not do your bidding.

—Jeffrey Jones



The employer class is less indispensable in the modern organisation of industries because the labouring men themselves possess sufficient intelligence to organise into co-operative relation and enjoy the entire benefits of their own labour.

—Leland Stanford



Employers are like horses—they require management.

—PG Wodehouse

(This story appears in the 09 April, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)