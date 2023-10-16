Warring for a piece called home: Eyecatchers of the Week



An Israeli soldier rests his head on the gun barrel of a self-propelled artillery howitzer as soldiers take positions near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on October 9, 2023. Stunned by an unprecedented assault by the Islamist group Hamas that killed 1,400 people, Israel has killed over 2700 people in retaliatory airstrikes in its avowal to wipe out Hamas that controls the Gaza enclave.





A swan sinks its head to feed on the riverbed under the River Sile in Treviso, northern Italy, on October 10, 2023. Tourists seeking quieter pastures are giving the crowded Venice a skip and heading to Treviso, its unheralded neighbour, thought to have been the origin of the popular Italian dessert tiramisu.





A volunteer distributes leaflets exhorting to vote 'NO' outside the St Kilda polling station in Melbourne, Australia, on October 14, 2023. Australians voted a resounding 'no' in the polls in Australia's historic referendum on rights and recognition for Indigenous citizens, capping a campaign that has exposed deep fissures between the country's white majority and the descendants of its first inhabitants.





Models flaunt dystopian and post-apocalypse-inspired designs on the catwalk at the Kibera Fashion Week in Kibera, the largest urban slum in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 15, 2023. The style and creativity at Kibera have attracted global stars from Bruno Mars to Beyonce to the slum, where talent and lack of opportunities go hand-in-hand.





An early Mickey Mouse alarm clock on display at Walt Disney's archives in its film studio lot in Burbank, California, US. Disney, which celebrates its centennial on October 16. The bulk of film and television production across the US has been at a standstill since scribes walked out in early May, being joined by actors in July, all seeking a better deal and assurances their jobs won't be lost to artificial intelligence





A vociferous crowd rooting for India filled out Narendra Modi Stadium during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. The crowd's behaviour has been criticised for booing the Pakistan team's captain and inappropriate use of religious chants during the game.





Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev kneels in front of the national flag of Azerbaijan in the town of Khojaly in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Aliyev raised his country's flag in Khojaly on his first visit there since Baku retook control of the mountainous region in an offensive that forced out most ethnic Armenians.





A general view at the opening night of the Hull Fair, one of the largest travelling fairs across Europe, in Kingston upon Hull, Britain, October 6, 2023. Held in Hull for more than 700 years, the fair features over 250 rides alongside traditional attractions such as palm reading and stalls packed with food, treats and games





Afghan men carry a tent after an earthquake in the Zinda Jan district in Herat, Afghanistan, on October 10, 2023. Several days after two large tremors in the region killed more than 1,000 people, a new earthquake hit western Afghanistan. UNICEF reported that more than 90% of those who died in the earlier quakes were women and children.

