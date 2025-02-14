YouTube turns 20: Ten surprising stats about video streaming platform

YouTube celebrates its 20th anniversary this Friday, February 14, 2025. Since its creation, the platform has never stopped entertaining the world and breaking records with the popularity of its videos. Here are 10 surprising stats that show just how indispensable YouTube has become.

2: YouTube is the second most visited website in the world, just behind ... Google.

256 GB is the maximum size of a video that can be uploaded to the platform (or 12 hours, regardless of the file size).

720,000 hours of content are added to YouTube every day, equivalent to an additional 500 hours every minute.

95.9 million subscribers to BLACKPINK's channel, making the Korean girl group the most-followed musical act on YouTube.