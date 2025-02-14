Chinese authorities play cash-giving Cupid to boost marriage rates

Moments after registering their marriage, Zhang Gang and Weng Linbin posed in front of a red backdrop adorned with a Chinese government emblem, fanning out the wad of cash they had received as an incentive to wed.

Zhang's home city of Luliang in northern Shanxi province is one of many places in China where local authorities are offering a slew of inducements to coax couples into tying the knot.

The 1,500-yuan ($205) reward the couple received is part of official efforts to boost the country's population, which fell for the third straight year in 2024.

The sum is half a month's average wage for Luliang's urban population—and more than the monthly average wage for its rural citizens, according to official data.

"I think this policy is quite effective in improving the current marital and romantic situation," Zhang told AFP.