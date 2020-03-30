Innovating living spaces

Turning her clients’ dreams into reality being her forte, she has successfully carved a niche for herself in the market with the unique spaces that she creates loaded with incredible creativity. Recognised for her eclectic style and chalking-out personalised interiors which complement the lifestyle of a client, she delivers designs which comply with Vastu norms and make the spaces positive and comfortable. The custom-made furniture and products used are an integral part of her designs. Samay Innovation-Design Studio is a one stop-shop for professional and efficient services in terms of designing, installation and finishing interiors. Seme is a game changer in the world of designing living spaces as her designs generate a sense of openness and easy movement by maximising the utility of small spaces.MILESTONES ACHIEVED: Awarded Best Green Compliant Interior Designer at India Excellence Awards 2019 for her Travel Agency in Alicante, Spain project and Her projects have been published twice in ‘Interior Exterior’ Magazine, India and ‘Dé Modé’ Magazine, India-Italy. She and her work have been covered in the media. She will be soon introducing her line of signature furniture with a tagline ‘Affordability with Uniqueness’ Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.