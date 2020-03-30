Life in portraits

Post Your Comment
Being fond of the internet and getting clicked for social media, she decided to turn this hobby into a business as well. Throwing light upon her journey, she said, “I started building my own brand on social media after I was appreciated for my photography. It all started with a brand contacting me for work association and my journey as a social media influencer began.” Starting with merely 50, she today has more than 3.5 lakh followers on Instagram, with new brands approaching her for collaboration or endorsement, nationally as well as internationally. Her Instagram handle boasts of over 82,000 unique views and earns between $ 2,800 and $ 5,000 a month via her involvement with the popular platform.ONE FOR A GOOD CAUSE “Nothing would delight me more than to have my work represent rural India in a more positive light. It was 2016’s artwork exhibition held in New York that helped bring considerable exposure to my style, fashion and work.” Having travelled extensively and seen the challenges that life throws at people across the globe she found Band-aid Foundation, an NGO, which emerged out of a pursuit to inspire and support communities. “In line with three essential tenets: good thoughts, good deeds, and good words, I always try to do good things to other people and do my best in my own life endeavours.” Her organisation is driven by progressive ideas, bold actions, and a strong foundation of support. MAKING THE BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA Displaying her artworks on platforms like Instagram gave her national and international recognition and also opportunities to collaborate with brands like Being Human, Daniel Wellington, Ritu Kumar, Myntra, Soch, All About You, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, Shein, Better Me, House of Marigold, Actofit, ZARA, Desi Music Factory, EverPret, The Kettlery, and Burberry. Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.