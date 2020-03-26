Redefining designing

Born a creator
Two decades ago, a man with an IT Park design dared to present his way-ahead-of-the-time ideas to his mentors—Ar. Aditya J. Begampure, Founder, A B Design Studio, is that uninhibited designer;
Website: www.abdesignstudio.in
Drawing being his favourite activity, Aditya was born to be a creator of creative spaces. He joined his father’s office to gain hands-on experience as well as theoretical knowledge. “I worked as an employee with my father, who is a renowned architect in Kolhapur. Fortunately, during the same time, we had started building our own house where I used to go daily to get on-site experience. This is when I became more serious about my career. I worked hard and became a rank holder once again”, said Aditya.
“Nearly 20 years ago, I chose IT Parks as the subject for my thesis, when they were a completely new concept. Despite it being designed in a very modern way, the design was rejected by my father as well as the professors. However, I was confident about it and taking it as an opportunity to prove myself, I presented the same thesis. To everyone’s surprise, I stood first in the university. And since then there has been no turning back”, added Aditya.
KNOWN FOR HIS CREATIVES
Blending use of local materials with contemporary style of execution—the focus is on providing optimum utilisation of space with a personal touch. The hospitality industry projects are conceived keeping the latest fashion, design and lifestyle trends in mind. A B Design Studio thus boasts of a vast clientele including Menon Bearings Ltd., Chitale Dairy, LMC Group, Sai Service Pvt. Ltd., Krystal Group and Dhartidhan Marble & Ceramic Group—providing one-stop-shop solutions to all architectural and interior design requirements. As a responsible architect he delivers worthwhile solutions in terms of display of creativity, lifestyle requirements and sustainability.
SCOPE OF WORK
Architecture –
Trusted for design-based solutions, the expertise lies in constructing designs that are creatively resource-efficient and in line with present-day norms, along with keeping in mind the needs of the society in general.
Interior Design –
Designs that make an impact—the idea is just not about decorating the walls. With a belief in presenting a masterpiece of art that one can show-off for years to come, the team of professionals works hard to carve out each space innovatively.
Landscape Design –
The garden of a home has the first impression on people and naturally, the landscape should be such that it leaves visitors astounded. Thus, execution of landscape ideas in accordance with the home décor plan is an important aspect of A B Design Studio. Managing such projects with panache, the outcome has always surpassed expectations.
AN ARTIST’S CALLING
Meeting the client’s expectations and delivering designs which bring contentment to an artistic mind are the two most important aspects of the architectural industry— having realised this he decided to venture out on his own and founded A B Design Studio.
Now serving in architectural, interior and landscape designing spheres, he extends turnkey solutions to his clients—A B Design Studio has made its presence felt with its brilliant work in multiple cities along with their first international project at Guyana in South America.
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:
Received a citation for Excellence in Designing Weekend Homes at A&I Digest Awards, 2016 and Named Top Architecture Firm, Kolhapur under Corporate and Commercial at Architecture & Interior Design Excellence Awards, 2018, he has also Won the Best Architectural Firm in Maharashtra title at National Quality Excellence Awards, 2019.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.