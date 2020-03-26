Shaping the skyline of Hyderabad

Two varied personalities, Rajkumar Kurra (a graduate in Computer Science with several international trainings’ experience on topics like Environmental Monitoring Systems/Technologies and Augmentation of Existing Facilities); and Dr. G.V. Rao (a graduate in Veterinary Science with keen interest in organic farming) came together to build SAS Infra. While Dr. Rao holds more than two decades of experience in various walks of real estate insdustry, Mr. Kurra is an experienced corporate professional and has been successful in establishing his own corporate empire and is currently managing Eurotek Environmental Pvt. Ltd., a professional, award winning water filtration and waste water treatment company. Mr. Kurra talking about his foray in the real estate industry said, “I had always been passionate about starting my own venture. After eight years of experience in environmental products, I started my business in 2005 and established the first manufacturing facility in the year 2009. However, it was Dr. Rao who introduced me to the world of real estate. His encouragement and guidance fuelled my passion of doing things innovatively and the outcome is iTower, a project by SAS Infra.” Dr. Rao attributes his entry into the real estate sector to his brother-in-law Mr. Maharaju Chowdary. Talking of the sources of growth and challenges on the way Dr. Rao said, “The unstable socio-economic conditions during the time of great recession, made me maneuver my business out of economic turmoil and survive the harsh market conditions which provided me with valuable experience needed to manage business efficiently.” Dr. Rao further added, “My grandparents—who through sheer grit and determination established themselves from scratch— and their hardwork is my inspiration.” Making the most of the opportunities available, Mr. Kurra said, “The market in Hyderabad looks very promising and will grow to greater heights, reasons being—stable government, resources, and strong infrastructure.” Speaking about their current projects Dr. Rao said “I always had a dream to create something unique which will forever be etched in history of Hyderabad. That dream is turning into reality in the form of iTower.“Raj has always been a constant source of support and a pillar of strength for me to fall back on. He shares my vision and puts his maximum effort to make that vision come true,” Dr. Rao added, discussing about the relations with his partners.SAS Infra is known for creating a revolution in Hyderabad’s real estate market for its innovative designs. It has bought together the experience of multitude of professionals from international arenas and a rock solid local network to create products such as ‘iTower’. iTower will revolutionise the way spaces and niches are utilised. The dream project is currently being materialised adhering to strict timelines winning over the confidence of investors. SAS Infra believes in ‘thriving on trust’ which is invested in them by their customers as communicated by their tag line ‘We Build Trust’.