Covid-19: IPL brand value drops 22% in 2020

The brand value of the Indian Premier League (IPL) fell from $5.7 billion to $4.4 billion in 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak; the brand value of most teams, barring Mumbai Indians, fell in 2020 compared to the previous year

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 18, 2021 03:09:03 PM IST
Updated: Feb 18, 2021 03:49:50 PM IST

 

