  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

Meet Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the new WTO chief

She is the first woman and African to hold the position at the trade body

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 17, 2021 02:50:48 PM IST
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 04:41:33 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Adarsh Gourav: Meet the White Tiger of Bollywood
Raja Rajamannar: Marketers should harness new tech to stay relevant