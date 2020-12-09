  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

The most retweeted, liked and quoted tweets of 2020 are...

Virat Kohli's tweet announcing Anushka Sharma's pregnancy was the most liked tweet of 2020. Find out more here

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 9, 2020 03:44:00 PM IST
Updated: Dec 9, 2020 03:52:03 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
How Hunger Inc battled the pandemic
Inside India's Covid-19 vaccine trials: The volunteers' story