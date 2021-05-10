  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

What is mucormycosis, or Black Fungus?

Amid the second wave of coronavirus, cases of mucormycosis or Black Fungus, a rare life-threatening infection are being reported among Covid-19 patients

By Forbes India
Published: May 10, 2021 07:16:25 PM IST
Updated: May 10, 2021 07:21:06 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Inside Paytm 3.0: Vijay Shekhar Sharma's vision for a one-stop finance shop for India