A bunny at a media briefing and fifteen questions in photos: Eyecatchers of the week



A giant Easter Bunny joins Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily press briefing at the White House briefing room in Washington, US, on April 1, 2024. It prompted Jean-Pierre to ask the bunny "Are you the President of the United States?" in good mirth.





People walk by a poster for 'Oppenheimer' outside a cinema in Roppongi, Japan, on March 30, 2024, as the film debuts in Japan eight months after its worldwide launch. The movie about an invention that led to the nuclear obliteration of two Japanese cities 79 years ago evoked mixed and emotional reactions from Japanese viewers.





A mural of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen at a Melbourne laneway in Australia on March 26, 2024. After a long legal battle, Assange won a brief reprieve from his extradition to the United States from Britain over his site's publication of classified American documents.





Electronic screens display trading information about shares of Truth Social, an alt-tech social media platform created by Trump Media & Technology Group, outside the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, US, on March 26, 2024. Shares of Donald Trump's social media company plunged 21 percent on Monday, wiping out the gains from its debut last week.





People carry a cross made out of photographs of Palestinian child victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict during a reenactment of the Crucifixion on Good Friday in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 29, 2024.





Two pregnant women attend an anti-abortion protest outside the US Supreme Court as justices hear arguments in a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to preserve broad access to the abortion pill in Washington, US, on March 26, 2024.





Palestinian photographers (from left) Mohammed Al-Masri, Ali Jadallah, Abdelhakim Abu Riash and journalist Hind Khoudary (third from left) are depicted in a mural by street artists Auberi Chen, Core 246 and Captain Kris in Ilford, UK, on March 27, 2024, as part of a project called "Heroes of Palestine" launched by the art platform Creative Debuts.





Visitors look at works by Chinese artist Yue Minjun at Art Basel in Hong Kong on March 27, 2024. Yue is known for painting figures frozen in mid-laughter. The act of laughter in his paintings could be construed as a primal proclamation of mirth, anguish, or disbelief.





Supporters of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an election campaign rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on March 31, 2024. Modi kicked off the BJP's Lok Sabha campaign by spelling out his government's achievements in the last decade.





Farmers depart in a train from Amritsar, Punjab, for Shambhu at the Haryana-Punjab state border on March 30, 2024, to join a protest demanding minimum crop prices. Thousands of farmers began a "Delhi Chalo" on February 21 after failing to reach a deal with the government on their demands for higher crop prices.





Schoolgoing fans hold posters before the start of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 29, 2024.





Shi'ite worshippers place copies of the Koran on their heads during the holy month of Ramadan at Imam Ali Shrine in Najaf, Iraq, on March 29, 2024. A thriving pilgrimage destination, Najaf was named the Cultural Centre of the Arab World in 2012





Hundreds of people gathered on March 31, 2024, to pay tribute to 'Mount Zero', an independent bookstore on a normally quiet street in Hong Kong. They bid farewell to a liberal-minded community as political tides have turned.





Presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye (in photos on the wall) is the pride of his father Samba Faye (right) at his family home in Ndiaganiao, Senegal, on March 27, 2024. The small town of Ndiaganiao emerged from anonymity after Bassirou acceded to power.





A chimpanzee hands a marijuana joint to a likeness of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a mural by Berlin-based graffiti artist Eme Freethinker in Berlin on April 1, 2024. A law allowing adults to carry up to 25 grams of dried cannabis and grow up to three marijuana plants at home came into effect in Germany this week.





A dog rests under a 'no parking' bench in Pushkar in Rajasthan, India.

