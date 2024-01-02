Adani Group ropes in global team of experts for Dharavi redevelopment

On January 1, Adani Group announced that it had roped in leading infrastructure planning experts to commence the Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai. The company has joined hands with architect Hafeez Contractor, US-based design firm Sasaki, UK-based consultancy firm Buro Happold, and some more experts from Singapore. After winning the bid in November 2022, the Adani Group-led Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) has taken a significant leap forward to revamp Asia's largest slum spread across 600 acres.
Well-known for designing some of the tallest buildings in India, Contractor has been instrumental in introducing the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme. Sasaki and Buro Happold are experts in the field of urban planning and infrastructure engineering.