An eye above the spectacle: Photography at the Olympics 2024

Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after her Women's Freestyle 68kg Repechage match against reigning champion Yui Susaki of Japan during the Olympic Games at Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris, France on August 06, 2024.





Noah Lyles of the United States chests the line to win gold in Athletics Men's 100m Final during the Olympic Games in Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 04, 2024.









Canada's Krissy Scurfield (right) tackles New Zealand's Jazmin Felix-Hotham during the women's pool A rugby sevens match at the Olympic Games in Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on July 28, 2024.





Algeria's Kaylia Nemour competes in the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final during the Olympic Games at Bercy Arena in Paris, France, on August 4, 2024.





Germany's goalkeeper Andreas Wolff stretches to stop the ball during the men's semi-final handball match between Germany and Spain at the Olympic Games in Pierre-Mauroy stadium, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on August 9, 2024.





Jeffrey Hoogland of Netherlands and Matthew Richardson of Australia in action during Track Cycling heats at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France on August 09, 2024.

Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in the men's surfing round 3 during the Olympic Games in Teahupo'o on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti on July 29, 2024.





Grenada's Lindon Victor competes in the men's decathlon long jump at the Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, on August 2, 2024.





An underwater view shows Team China competing in the team acrobatic routine of the artistic swimming event during the Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, France, on August 7, 2024.





Azerbaijan's Mariya Stadnik (right) wrestles Mongolia's Otgonjargal Dolgorjav in their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling quarter-final match during the Olympic Games at Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, France on August 6, 2024.





Athletes await the baton during Women's 4 x 400m Relay heats at the Olympic Games in Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 9, 2024.

A top view of Ukraine's gymnasts competing in the rhythmic gymnastics group all-around final during the Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024.





Japan's Rimu Nakamura is seen juxtaposed against a spectator's hat as he competes in the Men's Cycling BMX Freestyle Park qualification during the Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 30, 2024.





Jamaica's Romaine Beckford competes in the men's high jump final at the Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, on August 10, 2024.





France's Sebastien Patrice, Maxime Pianfetti, Jean-Philippe Patrice and Bolade Apithy celebrate by gesturing a "Kamehameha", referencing the manga and anime Dragon Ball, after winning against Iran in the men's sabre team bronze medal bout during the Olympic Games at Grand Palais in Paris, France on July 31, 2024.





Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto eyes the ball during his men's table tennis singles match in the team semi-final between Sweden and Japan during the Olympic Games at South Paris Arena in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024.





Netherlands' Bregje De Brouwer competes in the duet-free routine of the artistic swimming event along with Noortje De Brouwer during the Olympic Games at Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, France, on August 10, 2024.





South Korea's silver medallist Park Hyejeong poses on the podium during the victory ceremony of the women's +81kg weightlifting event during the Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris, France, on August 11, 2024.