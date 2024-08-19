Mentors and Mavens All Stories
An eye above the spectacle: Photography at the Olympics 2024

The Olympic Games draws the best sports photographers worldwide, competing to capture the perfect moment within an athlete's movement, a moment so supreme that it doesn't distinguish between a winning and a striving athlete. There were 1578 accredited photojournalists on a demanding regimen at the Paris Games, staying focused and vigilant across 35 venues and 19 days of competition, hoping to produce images that would resonate beyond the event. On World Photography Day, here is a selection of photos from the Paris Olympics showcasing an artistry that stopped us in our tracks

By Madhu Kapparath
Published: Aug 19, 2024 02:50:14 PM IST
Updated: Aug 19, 2024 03:00:43 PM IST

Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after her Women's Freestyle 68kg Repechage match against reigning champion Yui Susaki of Japan during the Olympic Games at Champs-de-Mars Arena in Paris, France on August 06, 2024. 

Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: Agustin Marcarian / Reuters
Noah Lyles of the United States chests the line to win gold in Athletics Men's 100m Final during the Olympic Games in Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 04, 2024.


Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
Canada's Krissy Scurfield (right) tackles New Zealand's Jazmin Felix-Hotham during the women's pool A rugby sevens match at the Olympic Games in Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on July 28, 2024. 

Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP
Algeria's Kaylia Nemour competes in the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final during the Olympic Games at Bercy Arena in Paris, France, on August 4, 2024. 

Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP
Germany's goalkeeper Andreas Wolff stretches to stop the ball during the men's semi-final handball match between Germany and Spain at the Olympic Games in Pierre-Mauroy stadium, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on August 9, 2024. 

Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: Agustin Marcarian / Reuters
Jeffrey Hoogland of Netherlands and Matthew Richardson of Australia in action during Track Cycling heats at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France on August 09, 2024.
  
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: Jerome BROUILLET / AFP
Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in the men's surfing round 3 during the Olympic Games in Teahupo'o on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti on July 29, 2024. 

Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP
Grenada's Lindon Victor competes in the men's decathlon long jump at the Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, on August 2, 2024. 

Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: Oli SCARFF / AFP
An underwater view shows Team China competing in the team acrobatic routine of the artistic swimming event during the Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, France, on August 7, 2024. 

Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: Punit PARANJPE / AFP
Azerbaijan's Mariya Stadnik (right) wrestles Mongolia's Otgonjargal Dolgorjav in their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling quarter-final match during the Olympic Games at Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, France on August 6, 2024.

Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: Aleksandra Szmigiel / Reuters
Athletes await the baton during Women's 4 x 400m Relay heats at the Olympic Games in Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 9, 2024. 
   
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: Loic VENANCE / AFP
A top view of Ukraine's gymnasts competing in the rhythmic gymnastics group all-around final during the Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. 

Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: JEFF PACHOUD / AFP
Japan's Rimu Nakamura is seen juxtaposed against a spectator's hat as he competes in the Men's Cycling BMX Freestyle Park qualification during the Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 30, 2024. 

Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP
Jamaica's Romaine Beckford competes in the men's high jump final at the Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, on August 10, 2024. 

Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
France's Sebastien Patrice, Maxime Pianfetti, Jean-Philippe Patrice and Bolade Apithy celebrate by gesturing a "Kamehameha", referencing the manga and anime Dragon Ball, after winning against Iran in the men's sabre team bronze medal bout during the Olympic Games at Grand Palais in Paris, France on July 31, 2024. 

Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: WANG Zhao / AFP
Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto eyes the ball during his men's table tennis singles match in the team semi-final between Sweden and Japan during the Olympic Games at South Paris Arena in Paris, France, on August 7, 2024.

Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: Oli SCARFF / AFP
Netherlands' Bregje De Brouwer competes in the duet-free routine of the artistic swimming event along with Noortje De Brouwer during the Olympic Games at Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, France, on August 10, 2024. 

Image: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesImage: Arun SANKAR / AFP
South Korea's silver medallist Park Hyejeong poses on the podium during the victory ceremony of the women's +81kg weightlifting event during the Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris, France, on August 11, 2024.

