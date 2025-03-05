China eyes 5 percent growth despite trade war

China on Wednesday set an annual growth target of around five percent, vowing to make domestic demand its main economic driver as an escalating trade war with the United States hit Beijing's exports.

Beijing also announced a rare hike in fiscal funding, allowing its budget deficit to reach four percent this year as it battles stuttering employment for young people, stubbornly low consumer demand and a persistent property sector debt crisis.

The headline growth figure announced by Premier Li Qiang at an annual Communist Party conclave was broadly in line with an AFP survey of analysts, though experts say it is ambitious considering the scale of the country's economic challenges.

Under the plans, some 12 million new jobs will be created in Chinese cities as Beijing pushes for two percent inflation this year.