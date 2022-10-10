Forbes India 30 Under 30: We are looking for the Class of 2023. Nominate yourself today





But first, here are some things you should keep in mind:





1) Whether you are an entrepreneur or a professional, you should be under 30 on February 28, 2023.





2) Whether you are an entrepreneur or a professional, all the questions in the nomination form should be answered.





Incomplete forms will be rejected. If something is not applicable, you can say ‘non applicable’. Forbes India’s editorial team reserves the right to seek relevant information if you’re shortlisted—at that time you can provide the information on or off the record.





3) For entrepreneurs, proof of age by providing Aadhaar or PAN card is mandatory. Your Aadhaar and PAN card details will not be shared with anyone except the Forbes India editorial team to certify your birth date and application.





4) For entrepreneurs, we’re looking for young ventures. Your venture should be established on or after our cut-off date—February 28, 2019. Companies established before February 28, 2019 will not be considered.





5) Responses once submitted cannot be edited. So make sure you’ve verified all the information and are happy with your answers before submitting the form.





If you’re an exceptional professional, nominate yourself here by filling out this Google Form





OR





If you’re an exceptional entrepreneur, nominate yourself here by filling out this Google Form





Forbes India 30 Under 30, Class of 2023 Categories

1) Advertising, Marketing & Media

2) Agritech

3) Art

4) Climate Change & Clean Energy

5) Consumer Tech

6) Design

7) Digital Content Creators

8) Ecommerce & Retail

9) Education

10) Enterprise Technology

11) Entertainment

12) Fashion

13) Finance

14) Food & Hospitality

15) Health Care

16) Industry, Manufacturing & Energy

17) Music

18) NGOs & Social Entrepreneurship

19) Science & Deep Tech

20) Sports

21) Web3 – NEW!





This year, the Cryptocurrency category has been expanded and renamed to Web3 to include professionals and entrepreneurs who are making strides in cryptocurrency, Web3, DeFi [Decentralised Finance] and the Metaverse. All other categories remain unchanged.





Take a look at the Class of 2022 to understand the Forbes India 30 Under 30 list and methodology better.





Nomination forms will close on November 30, 2022 at 11:59 pm.





We look forward to finding the Forbes India 30 Under 30 Class of 2023.





The Forbes India 30 Under 30 nomination forms to discover the Class of 2023 are now open. If you are an exceptional entrepreneur or professional, this is your chance to nominate yourself to the coveted list.