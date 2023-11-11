From Mamaearth's cold debut to anxiety as leadership tool, here are our most-read stories of the week

Image: Shutterstock1) Cold feet on debut
Before the IPO, experts were not convinced by the valuation proposed by Honasa Consumer, the parent company of the beauty brand Mamaearth. When the company landed on the bourses, it turned out investors were also not convinced by the promises of its potential. The stock debuted at Rs330 on NSE, almost flat. Was it steep valuations, unstable financial performance, high advertising spending or something else that dissuaded analysts from the digital-first brand's pitch? Here's a look at the red flags and the possible future of Honasa on the stock market.
Experts and analysts in the automobile sector believe that Tata Motors' 2008 acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover has been one of the group's starring achievements. All this while, Tata Motors let the premium brands grow with minimum meddling. There was never much synergy between Tata's value-centric vehicles and JLR's luxury offerings, not in cost structure or manufacturing processes. But now the times are changing. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has signed an MoU with JLR to license their latest electric vehicle architecture. They will also share the manufacturing know-how. In simpler terms, this partnership will co-develop EVs. How does it work out for Tata Motors and its premium side? Here's a quick strategy explainer.
Eventually, it gets us all. Burnout is no longer a term associated with the overworked corporate population only. Mothers feel it in the house, men feel it in the field, kids feel it in schools. Corporate peasants are forever on the lookout for solutions. And now your beloved content creators are also feeling the heat. In the bid to keep up with trends, match the pace of changing algorithms, understand the evolving audience taste, and constantly churn out ideas, creators are falling prey to content fatigue. Experienced creators are just getting the hang of the balance, but the newcomers burn in a flash like a match because of constant demand. How are they dealing with the changes to deliver the best?
Discover1) Shamsheer Vayalil: Return to 'The List'
Shamsheer Vayalil was last on India's 100 Richest list in 2019. In 2023, he returned with a bump in net worth—$3.7 billion—and rank—57—thanks to the successful public listing of his healthcare company. The founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings is rewriting the rules of the game, with his hospital chain attracting top doctors from around the globe and a clientele that includes film stars, sports legends, and leading business people from across the world. But he is also touted as the most-recognised heir of billionaire MA Yusuff Ali, among the wealthiest and most powerful men in the Middle East. So, how does Vayalil remain out of his father-in-law's shadow to carve a niche for himself?
Megha Gambhir left her corporate job and set up Stupa Sports Analytics to help players and coaches improve the game through performance analytics. Now, she has the ITTF and multiple international federations on her client list. Here's how she's using data to improve the sport, one shot at a time.
The media often enthusiastically reports on the movements of the Western fashion industry. Be it the ever-growing empire of Bernard Arnault's Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), Francois Pinault's Kering, Swiss-based Richemont Group, Leonardo Del Vecchio's Luxottica Group or Capri Holdings.
Their mergers and acquisitions, poaching of talents, sales reports, and marketing strategies are discussed far beyond fashion magazines. Now, suppose you look a little closer to the home. Indian fashion brands are crossing the threshold of lavish desi weddings and stepping into the boardrooms, seeking significant investments and streamlining functions to become global. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd and Reliance Brands Ltd are aggressively investing in brands catering to the Indian ethnic wear market. Let's find out what it means for the designers behind the brands.
It is always assumed that a leader needs to have a calm head. They need to make crucial decisions that will alter the course of the organisations, they are responsible for the lives of many. This needs an analytical, composed, and calm brain. But author Morra Aarons-Mele argues that while anxiety is painful, sometimes all-consuming, it also propels some leaders forward. In her book 'The Anxious Achiever', she explains the need to rethink anxiety in the context of leadership and organisation. Here's why she believes that anxiety can be turned into a leadership superpower.