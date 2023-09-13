Highlights from Apple Event 2023

A

fter months of anticipation, the iPhone 15 is finally here. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 were also showcased at Apple’s Wonderlust event in Cupertino, California. Additionally, as a massive shock to fans, Apple announced that its flagship products from last year’s event iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 pro will be discontinued. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 are also going to be discontinued.Forbes India takes a look at Apple’s key announcements:Four models of the phone, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Plus were unveiled by Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, at the event. Apple’s latest iPhone 15 and 15 pro will also now use the USB C connector for both charging and data transfer; this will be quite a relief for fans. Available in a range of five different colours, the phone has a 48 MP main camera. iPhone 15 is priced at Rs 79,900; iPhone 15 Plus at Rs 89,000.The more expensive version of the iPhone 15 is the iPhone 15 Pro, which comes in a sleek design, with a titanium frame and contouring edges. The most interesting addition is a new ‘action button’ and the use of the A17 pro—3nm chip—making it a gamer’s delight. There are two sizes to choose from: 6.1-inch for iPhone Pro and 6.7-inch for iPhone 15 Pro Plus. As is the case with all Pro models, 15 Pro also boasts of a 5x optical zoom, with its telephoto ‘periscope’ camera. The camera also features a stabilisation feature to ensure sharper image quality.The new Apple Watch series has a ground-breaking feature called ‘Double tap’. This allows users to manage a variety of functions by tapping their index finger and thumb ticket. This will be a far easier way to pick up calls, control music and many more. Unlike in previous series, this is going to be the primary button on the new Apple Watch series. Apart from fast charging, the new Apple Watch also has a crash detection feature. It was also announced that customers have the option to opt for a carbon-neutral choice for any Apple Watch.The new Ultra 2 watch will also have the Double Tap feature, and a much longer battery life of 36 hours. Starting at Rs 89,900 it will be offered in multiple band colours. The Watch series 9 and the Ultra 2 will both be equipped with the Series 9 chipset. The Ultra 2 boasts of Apple’s brightest-ever display and also introduces a new Modular Ultra Watch face.