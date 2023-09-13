Merc's electric wheel in Munich, a wheel in time at India's G20, an arrow of a boat in Bangladesh: Eye-catching photos of this week



The interior of a Vision One-Eleven car by German car maker Mercedes-Benz at the International Motor Show (IAA), one of the world's largest auto shows in Munich, Germany, on September 4, 2023. The two-seat hypercar with a retro-futuristic design uses two rear-mounted axial-flux electric motors from British firm Yasa and a battery with liquid-cooled cylindrical cells and novel cell chemistry developed for use by Mercedes-AMG's UK-based Formula 1 division.





India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shows a mural of the wheel from Orissa's Konark Sun temple to US President Joe Biden ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on September 9, 2023. The wheel, dating back to the 13th century, symbolises the continuum of change and was used as a sundial to calculate time to a minute.





Rajeev Ram (right) of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain celebrate their victory in the Men's Doubles Final match against Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia at the 2023 US Open in New York City on September 08, 2023. The pair made history, becoming the first team in the Open Era (since 1968) to win three straight doubles titles at the hard-court major.





An aerial view shows players fighting for the ball on a floating rugby field on Lake Geneva during the Water Rugby Lausanne, a three-day tournament in Lausanne, Switzerland, on September 2, 2023. With a slippery surface, spectators might not be surprised to see players falling into the water, but few perhaps knew that falling in was also intentional. In this five-a-side game of touch rugby, players must jump off the end of the pitch into Lake Geneva to score a try.





An environmental activist of Greenpeace stands in a pond next to a sunken old car during a protest close to the venue of the International Motor Show (IAA) held in Munich, southern Germany, on September 4, 2023. The protestors held messages that read 'Shrink now or sink later', referring to lowering the level of emissions in the car industry to prevent global warming and the catastrophic phenomena that it causes.





A girl dressed as Lord Krishna leans on a bicycle during the Janmashtami festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 6, 2023. The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd from left) attends the unveiling ceremony of the new submarine No. 841, named the Hero Kim Kun Ok, at an undisclosed location in North Korea on September 6, 2023. North Korea announced it had built a "tactical nuclear attack submarine" to strengthen its naval force, the state news agency KCNA reported.





Aerial view of farmers spreading red chilli pepper on the ground for air-drying under the hot desert sun following late summer harvest on September 7, 2023, in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China. The region produces a fifth of China's world-leading pepper harvest. The chillies are part of a spice economy that stretches back to the heyday of the Silk Road.





Models present creations during the Prabal Gurung Spring Summer 2024 runway show at Roosevelt Island, New York, on September 8, 2023. "I've always loved the collaging of ideas, of continents, of gender. It started with that and with this idea of: How do you decolonise our taste, our eyes, what we love, what we think is cool, what we think?" Prabal was quoted as saying.





A traditional boat race, popularly known as nauka baich, in progress at the Titas River in Brahmanbaria, Bangladesh, on September 7, 2023. Darting through the water like arrows, these sleek boats—from Brahmanbaria, Habiganj and Kishoreganj areas—draw cheering, clapping families to the river bank.





A stray dog looks out the window of an animal shelter managed by NGO Friendicoes SECA in Bijwasan, New Delhi, on September 6, 2023. Friendicoes SECA and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) rounded up stray dogs around the capital ahead of the G20 summit.

